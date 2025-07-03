I Refused to Let My Stepson Dictate Our Meals—It’s My House, My Rules

My vegan stepson often visits and complains about our meat-based meals. I told him to cook his own food since I’m not cooking separately. He said nothing and went to his room. That evening, my husband suddenly burst in and exclaimed, “My son just called the police on you. He accused you of poisoning him.”

The police rushed in, and they were visibly confused when they saw no signs of harm. The officers, however, were shocked when my stepson insisted that the “poison” was in the meat we’d served. The situation was bizarre—how could anyone accuse me of poisoning someone with a perfectly cooked dinner?

The police filed a false call report and warned us, saying, “Next time, you’ll have to pay for this kind of nonsense.” It was an embarrassing, surreal moment. But the nightmare didn’t end there.