20 Children’s Crafts That Cause More Questions Than Answers
If adults create something with calculation and meaning, children simply unleash pure magic into the world. From drawings that look like the lost canvases of the great abstractionists to crafts that resemble artifacts from a parallel dimension, there is always something to see and something to laugh at.
“I have a daughter. Ever since she learned to hold a pencil in her hand, she’s been inventing and doing something.”
“So yeah, one day she found this twisted branch in the woods, probably from a scraggly old pine tree. She brought it home just in case.
Then, when her class got assigned a fall craft project, she immediately decided to turn that branch into a tree. But it had to have a gnome living under it — in a little house, like in The Hobbit. And the whole thing had to look magical, like something out of Totoro.
I helped her with the house and planting the tree. She was 10 back then — no way she could’ve done all that by herself. We cut a ball in half, covered it in plaster, and stuck the branch into it. We added some roots so it actually looked like a tree. Once the plaster dried, we pulled out the ball, stuck the tree on a plaster base, and carved out a little door and window.
After that, I stepped back and let her take over. She painted everything with tempera, made mushrooms out of acorn caps, used chestnuts for little toadstools, turned pinecones into tiny trees — all glued in place with a hot glue gun. She even stuck in twigs with leaves made of moss, then added dried oak leaves for the full fall vibe.
It turned out awesome. The door was removable, and inside she put a tiny table and chair. Too bad, the whole thing got lost somewhere in the school contests. Oh, and the gnome? He wasn’t there. He was out running errands.”
- Wow, I couldn’t have done that at 32. © DartNaty / Pikabu
“On Wednesday, we were asked to prepare a square block of wood at home and weave a wire crown.”
“I worked on it hard. On Friday, the child barely brought a stone glued to a wooden pedestal into the house and proudly announced that it was King Badger.”
“My 4-year-old drew his dad.”
“My 7-year-old daughter got a hold of my craft supplies... I don’t know if I should be impressed or creeped out.”
- She’s so talented, it’s scary! © DLQuilts / Reddit
“A painting of my 6-year-old daughter”
- Wow, and my 6-year-old still eats sand... © vulcanxnoob / Reddit
“My grandmother is teaching my 5-year-old daughter to paint. This is her first painting.”
“I introduced my daughter to Bob Ross last night thinking it would make her tired and she would fall asleep to it. She instantly got hooked wanted to paint with him this morning.”
“Our 11-year-old son’s Gravity Falls crafts”
“My daughter’s Father’s Day gift to my husband”
“My husband loves sushi, so my daughter made him California rolls filled with love. When she showed me I thought they were so cool and such a good idea and seeing the final execution was awesome, she’s 11 and so creative.”
“Sharing my 6-year-old daughter’s work for the first time”
“My daughter (she is 11) made this cake and I am just shocked at how it turned out! I think she’s cool!”
“My 9-year-old daughter wanted to share it with the world.”
“My 10-year-old daughter painted her sneakers. She thinks they’re ’okay.’ I, of course, think she’s brilliant.”
“My 14-year-old daughter made me a bouquet of paper flowers!”
“My daughter drew a picture and I made a toy from it.”
“I’m so proud of my girl!”
“Daughter made me a ’good luck necklace’ named after one of her favorite Beatles song.”
“My son is 14. He was into embroidery first, before he taught himself to knit.”
“My 9-year-old daughter suddenly decided to learn to crochet, she mastered the craft literally in a few days and now crochets toys like this.”
“She did it on her own, without any help, after watching videos on my smartphone. I am in a pleasant shock. She’s already earned her first money. She spent the income on yarn!”