10 Acts of Kindness That Didn’t Cost Much but Meant Everything

22 hours ago

Kindness doesn’t have to cost a thing. These 10 simple acts show how small gestures can brighten someone’s day and leave a lasting impact. Sometimes, the tiniest effort can mean the world.

  • “Someone gave me a car once after my dad died. I lived across the country from my mum and was really struggling to get to and from her, so when they were done with their car, instead of part-ex-ing they just rang me up, and gave it to me.
    No relation, not even close friends. No words spoken for about 7 years prior to this, they didn’t bother much afterwards either. Far and away the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me.” ©FranticSausage / Reddit
  • “My adult son passed away in March 2019. Fast forward to December. A young lady he had mentored contacted me and asked for my address. I thought maybe she wanted to send a card, so I gave it to her.
    A week later, she contacted me again and told me she had sent me a Christmas gift, because she wanted me to find some type of happiness as I went through my first Christmas without him. She actually said I deserved some happiness. I was shocked and felt undeserving.
    She made me promise not to open the gift until Christmas. Keep in mind I had never met her: she lived 1500 miles from me, so I probably never would.
    The gift was mind-blowing! She had a blanket made with all his/my pictures from Facebook; it is an absolute treasure, and I feel close to him when I climb under it. The kindness of an angel disguised as a stranger.” ©Barb Godsey / Quora
  • “A guy on the 22 bus in San Francisco gave me a flower out of his bouquet when I was on my way to my first job interview. He wasn’t creepy and wanted nothing but to make my day a little brighter. It really lifted me up and made me feel a little less nervous.” ©AffectionateOven7719 / Reddit
  • “When my son was in the hospital after being born six weeks early, someone left a gift basket with some snacks and a few gift cards for gas and baby clothes. It just showed up in his room one day. It just said ’In your time of need’ on it.
    My wife and I were pretty much living at the hospital at the time he was in the NICU. After being scared and tired for a few days, it just made a huge difference for some reason.” ©Unknown author / Reddit
  • “I was in Seattle for the first time with my ex. He was upset and moody about something, so I went to watch the harbor seals to give him time to chill out. I was standing on a pier on the verge of tears, a lady walked up, and we watched for a few minutes without saying anything.
    Out of nowhere, she started barking like the seals, and we both started laughing together. She had no clue how bad I needed that laugh in the moment, and I think about her all the time.” ©hexerbexxer / Reddit
  • “I always remember Black Friday 2021 in a Walmart in Kentucky. I’ve always been insecure about my body beforehand, and a woman came up to me and just complimented my figure and such. Very random and small, but made my day and I still remember it now. I try giving genuine compliments to people more often.” ©fluffycloud74 / Reddit
  • “One day, I was having a really rough time and went to a coffee shop. The barista noticed I looked upset and handed me my drink with a kind smile, saying it was on the house. It felt like a warm hug, and it lifted my spirits more than I expected.” ©americanAcups / Reddit
  • “I never knew how to change a tire. One day it got flattened while I was driving home. I had no clue. Out of nowhere, 3 people appeared and did it for me without expecting anything in return.” ©IQBil / Reddit
  • “When I was maybe 4 or 5 years old, I made friends with another kid in an airport, and he was playing with a couple glued-together LEGO cars. Me and that kid played for like an hour with those things and when it was time to go our separate ways and board the plane, the kid insisted I keep one of the cars, and while I insisted he should keep them, he said it was proof that we were friends.
    And to this day, roughly 20 years later, I still have that car packed up with my childhood mementos box. That friend of mine was a good kid. Hope he’s doing well.” ©ForearmDeep / Reddit
  • “Years ago, tired from working out of town, in a strange town getting gas. I went in to pay, and the cashier said somebody already took care of it, and said to pay it forward. Like the Grinch, my heart grew 3 sizes that day.
    I do the same now couple of times a year, and watch the reaction from a distance. Feels awesome.” ©dasboot1212 / Reddit

Preview photo credit Barb Godsey / Quora

