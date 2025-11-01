If your mother is such a thief (YES SHE IS), then maybe you SHOULD cause a breakup of your family. Who will she steal from next? And will YOU get the blame, again?
10 Moments That Proved the Worst Betrayal Comes From Home
day ago
Betrayal has a way of affecting our relationships. It could come from a friend who broke our trust or a family member who went behind our back and did something they shouldn’t have. But every single time it happens, it plays with our emotions. Here are 10 stories that show betrayal often comes from the place you least expect.
- My aunt works for a luxury brand and once sent me her employee discount code, saying, “Just don’t share it.” I used it once and forgot about it. A week later, she called in tears, her account was suspended for “reselling items.” I checked my email and froze. The extra orders had been sent to my address. That’s when it hit me, my mom, who checks my phone every night, must’ve seen the code in my messages and used it herself. Now my aunt thinks I ruined her job, and I can’t even tell her the truth without breaking my family apart.
- Two years ago, I was disowned by my dad. Everyone took my side, so he cut them all off except for my mum. Just now, my aunt posted a picture of my other aunt and my sister with both my parents. The three of them have abandoned me. They’ve openly talked about how they feel about him, and now they’re taking his side. I feel so betrayed. © VirtuteTheCat2 / Reddit
- When my dad passed away, he left a large inheritance to be split between me and my older brother. The day we were supposed to finalize the paperwork, my brother texted me saying, “Sorry, man. Dad actually left everything to me.” I was devastated. Turns out, he manipulated my dad into changing the will while he was sick. I fought it in court and won my rightful share, but I haven’t spoken to my brother since. © Yamanozkan / Reddit
- It took until I was 34 to discover the real cause of my father’s passing. Both sides of the family lied, especially my mother. I only found out through an estranged cousin who had no contact with the family for at least 10 years. Even after catching numerous lies, my mother still denies knowing anything. Like, the evidence is astonishing. I’ve now been no contact with any family members for around 4 years now. The truth really does come out eventually, and I set myself free.
- I always felt mother and father treated me very differently from my sibs. She finally told me she knew before I was 2 that “there was something about me that was wrong,” that she didn’t know how to deal with it, and tried to figure out how to get rid of me. Again in 2nd grade... I remember her trying to make it sound like a treat, she thought I would like to go to boarding school and stay year-round, never have to come back home. That was, up til then, the scariest thing I could think of. I have both older and younger siblings. I’m the one she didn’t want. © pyrofemme / Reddit
- Went on vacation with my family, had panic attacks, was sat down when we returned, told panic attacks are not real, and I was faking to ruin their vacation, told they were going to put me into a shelter. © Unknown author / Reddit
- Grandparents had a huge old-style house, they convinced my dad and me to renovate the house, and they will leave it to me after they die. We did, used all our money, a very big bank loan as well. But we did sign a contract that saved me. 2 years later, my dad died from a heart attack. Grandparents sued me to take the house back and leave it to my dad’s sister. Spent 7 years in courtrooms, but won in the end. © longlosthopes / Reddit
Well maybe a broken family is the cost of having MORALS. Your children are blessed to have you looking out for them.
Reply
- We moved to Michigan to be near my mom’s family when I was 8. She was in a mood one day and told my dad and me in no uncertain terms that they were her family, that we weren’t, and that we needed to get over it. That was 29 years ago, and I haven’t included her in a single thing in my life since, most notably my wedding. Unfortunately, I still see her on holidays even though she creates a scene every single time because I don’t feign enough excitement to see her. © richmooremi / Reddit
- My great-grandma left my grandma her house and most of the contents of it in the will. This was just common sense because my grandma had been living there for years, caring for the great-grandma. Well, the uncles and cousins and whatnot got mad because they thought they should have gotten more. There was a verbal argument once over who got the stamp collection, which was worth at most a couple of hundred bucks. They didn’t speak to my grandma after that, not even when she was dying from cancer. © aylandgirl / Reddit
- I refuse to welcome my brother and his half-his-age mistress into my home or bring my children to any place where they are present. Apparently, I have broken the family. No one is speaking to me. © n3rdchik / Reddit
These 10 people learned how vicious family betrayals can get, and they did it the hard way. But they aren’t the only ones who have gone through something like this.
If you want to see more stories like these, check out this article: 20 Family Betrayals That Felt Like a Punch to the Gut
