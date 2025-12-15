I waI went out with my lover 50 years ago for over year
We met up again on FB and have been together for nearly 2 years. We don't live together, not even in the same city but it works for both of us
15+ Stories That Prove True Love Arrives Exactly When It’s Meant To
Love can come not only in youth but also in maturity, or even in old age. Yes, those butterflies in the stomach might not show up, but there will be something else.
- I got tired of my ex’s infidelity and left him, taking the kids with me. I thought I would be alone for the rest of my life. And then at 45, fate sends me the perfect man. He is divorced and has twins, just like me.
I was looking for a catch, but the universe decided to play a joke on me. I was at his place, flipping through photo albums, and nearly fainted: there was a photo where our kids were together in kindergarten! We walked the same paths in life. We recently got engaged and are moving in together.
- We worked in the same industry for about 20 years, saw each other, but never really met. And then I just ended a toxic relationship, and he got divorced. He invited me to walk along deserted streets and listened in a particularly attentive way. Then I got sick. He brought me medicine and a mountain of lamb kebabs.
We’ve been together for 5 years now. It’s simple, warm, and clear, there’s no teenage drama, no high expectations — just comfort, warmth, coziness, common interests and a wish to be together. We’re heading towards our 50s, hoping to make it to 80. © hanym.kenes / Threads
- By 39, I had gone through a divorce and lost my only daughter. I met a man 2 years older than me. He was single, had never been married, and didn’t plan to. Maybe he felt sorry for me, I don’t know. He himself says he fell in love.
In the end, I gave birth to one son at 40, and a year later, to another. Now we’ve been together for 6 years — and I’m once again a happy mom and wife. © israpilova.zarya / Threads
- At 42, I became widowed, and it never even crossed my mind to remarry. My beloved was an incredible person. But life knows what and who we need — and one beautiful Christmas evening, I unexpectedly met my destiny. © nv_bermas_hotoruk / Threads
- I’ve been on many dates, but somehow things just never worked out. Then one day, my eyes locked on this girl’s profile on a dating app. She liked me back.
I suggested we meet at a café after a few messages, and she agreed. We ended up chatting for over 4 hours — it felt like I’d known her forever. The very next day we met up again, and then she left on a 2-week business trip. We texted non-stop those 2 weeks.
It’s been 2 and a half years now — we’re currently trying to get our pets to be friends. My cats aren’t too thrilled about her dog, and her dog is a bit scared of my cats. We both hope to spend the rest of our lives together. © RevellRider / Reddit
- I had been divorced for over 10 years, my son was grown up. I wasn’t expecting anything. Then I went to a club with a friend, and some guy sat down at our table. He took my hand and didn’t let go all evening.
We’ve been together for almost 6 years now. I had my second son at 41. © d.zh.s / Threads
- Got divorced around 35 and lived with my daughter for a while, enjoying life. Then my niece invited me to her wedding. There, I was introduced to a man. The groom’s father played matchmaker all night.
I was like, oh come on, we’re from different regions, we can’t date, it’s not serious. But he asked for my phone number, called me, saw me off to the train station, and even gave me some money to come back. We’ve been together for 3 years now. © valenta_capricorn / Threads
- After 25 years of marriage to a man that needed to be taken care of like a third child, losing a prestigious job, and paying off significant debts, I started living alone — and I liked it. I concluded that I now always want to be alone. And then I met the one! © Naive me / Dzen
- My math teacher got married for the first time at 55. She retired in January and got married in February to a very wealthy man. She moved from a dormitory to a penthouse with a view of the bay. © arkana_flow / Threads
- At an afternoon barbecue in a bougie suburb. He was the only dude in a room full of women. He’s covered in tattoos and piercings, and he’s sitting on the verandah while the others are all inside, talking about which Italian tiles are best for their swimming pools.
I make a beeline to him. We talk all night. 4 months later, we’re working out how we can live together. © SybariticDelight / Reddit
- Met my guy over a year ago on a dating site. We live 5 mins away from each other so we haven’t needed to rush cohabitation, but we’re slowly making the steps toward it. Started introducing the cats.
He is an amazing man and I feel extremely lucky to have found him. I’m 47 and he is 53. © babytomato / Reddit
- A friend finished university, got married, and had 2 daughters. The marriage didn’t work out. The children grew up, and she built a successful career. Then her boss sent her on a cruise to relax.
During a stop in one of the cities in a different country, she went for a walk and met a guy she had a huge crush on in school. Without much thought, she took her stuff and didn’t return to the ship. She married him. © svetlana.mohilna / Threads
- My mom got married for the third time at 55. Her new husband, a neighbor from her street, had loved her since he was 15.
When he got married, he moved to another country. Later he found her through social media, messaged her, and told her he had loved her all his life. They’ve been together for 8 years now. © fifonya / Threads
- Met my second husband at 40. When I became single again, I took a few months to try and get my bearings. I leaned hard on friends and allowed them to talk me into doing things that were totally out of my comfort zone. He and I met at the bar at a venue space that was hosting the fashion show I got talked into modeling at.
I had also joined an improv comedy troupe and was meeting a lot of people through performing at those shows. Both of these things were massively out of character for me, since I am a major introvert. But I was having a blast being single and free, so I think maybe people were more drawn to me because I was having fun and wasn’t trying to actually get a date. © revengeofkittenhead / Reddit
- In my youth, I married a poor young man. We had a son, and my husband cheated on me — we got divorced. Later, I had another marriage.
Then I went to a matchmaking agency — they found me a billionaire fiancé. Everything seemed great, except he was very indecisive. So, I left him and started dating someone else, whom I left after a couple of months.
I eventually reconciled with the indecisive ex and ended up marrying him. I was 40 years old. We’re living happily ever after. © gonewiththebrut / Threads
- A friend went to a yoga retreat and met a guy there. He was selling cheese. A strong man with big hands. He noticed her and invited her to a family gathering.
A month later, he proposed. He didn’t even buy a ring, but he said, “You’re not my woman. You’re my sun.” She agreed. She was 45 at the time. © iuli3871 / Threads
- I reconnected with somebody I used to carry a torch for in high school. We both left the area, got married, had kids (not with each other) and both our marriages fell apart for different reasons. We literally hadn’t seen each other in 30 years, and just kind of checked in once a year on Facebook, to make sure the other was still alive.
He called me one night a couple of months ago, and we reconnected, and it kind of grew from there, until I went back home for a visit 3 weeks ago (I’m still here) and it’s been going really great. Getting to re-know each other over the phone (hours every single night) over 6 weeks made things so much smoother. © May_be_Antisewcial / Reddit
This article is intended solely for entertainment purposes. We make no claims and give no warranties regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or safety of the provided content. Any actions taken based on the information in this article are done entirely at the reader’s own risk. We are not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences arising from the use of this content. Readers are advised to act independently, take appropriate precautions, and seek professional advice when attempting to reproduce any part of this content.
And here are more love stories that can make you believe in fairy tales again.
Comments
I waI went out with my lover 50 years ago for over year