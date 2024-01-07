A Woman Who Went to High School With Taylor Swift Says Other Students Hated Her and Shares the Reason Why

A woman has boldly asserted that she attended the same high school as Taylor Swift, revealing that the pop star wasn’t particularly popular during their shared school days. She shared her side of the story in viral TikTok videos.

Jessica McLane went to high school with Taylor.

Jessica McLane, a woman who claims to have attended the same high school as Taylor Swift before she became a superstar, has declared that many of the singer’s classmates “hated” her. Jealousy surrounding her early music success was the reason. According to McLane, she attended Hendersonville High School in Nashville, Tennessee, with Taylor, who was a junior at the time, while she was a freshman in 2006. Taylor, originally from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, moved to Tennessee at the age of 14 to pursue a career in country music. She attended Hendersonville High School for two-and-a-half years. When Taylor released the song “Teardrops on My Guitar” and it became a hit, she opted for homeschooling to focus on her career.

The viral TikTok video

In a viral TikTok video viewed over 7.5 million times, McLane shared insights into Taylor’s high school days. While she didn’t personally interact much with Taylor, rumors circulated among students that she was perceived as bad-tempered. As Taylor succeeded, McLane claimed that her jealous classmates started spreading rumors that Taylor’s family had bought her fame and bribed industry figures for her success. Given their proximity to Nashville, everyone knew someone in or aspiring to enter the music industry, so the competitive nature of students was a natural state. Additionally, young individuals pursuing a musical career typically played in local venues, not achieving fame and winning awards as Taylor was conquering. McLane also noted that the guys who inspired some of Taylor’s songs were particularly unhappy, as her music highlighted their shortcomings as boyfriends while they were still in school. In response to criticism about lacking evidence of attending the same school, McLane provided yearbook snapshots from 2006-2007 and 2009-2010, addressing concerns and reinforcing her claim. McLane’s stories align with similar statements made by another TikToker, @AloneInLondon, who claimed to have attended Hendersonville High School with Taylor and even written a song together.

Taylor’s kindness won in the end.

In 2009, Taylor Swift invited their entire senior class to the Country Music Association Awards. McLane theorized that Taylor did it as a statement of success and a subtle response to her former classmates. She acknowledged that they deserved it and applauded Taylor for the move.

Her fans reacted to the video.

Swifties flooded the post, expressing their opinions. One TikToker admired Swift’s energy, declaring that she forgave them but never forgot. Another stated that even if Taylor’s dad was financially privileged to leverage her career, no amount of money would grant her talent and staying power. One fan added that the best revenge for haters is success.