Why the Whole World Is in Love With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fans recently caused a real earthquake during her concert, so they all danced to her music wildly. Her audience embraces people of absolutely different ages, and representatives of older generations seem to adore her, too. Taylor keeps breaking records, becoming the Person of the Year by the version of Time. Many people ask one and the same question: what’s behind her global appeal? And here are the possible reasons why millions of people adore her.

She’s a real business shark, who’s been in the industry for a long time.

While it may seem that Taylor Swift instantly gained her fame just “out of the blue,” this opinion is not quite realistic. The singer has actually been in the business for quite a long time. When she was just 10 years old, she already decided to become a songwriter. When she turned 13, she was offered a deal by an agency that’s a part of Sony Music. At 14, she insisted that she and her parents, who have nothing to do with music, move from Pennsylvania to Nashville. By this move, she wanted them to help her move forward with her music. She didn’t stop at this point, and in 2005, she caught the attention of Big Machine Records’ chief, and at only 16 years old, she finally released her debut album. Since then, she has had ten successful albums released, countless awards picked up, and she can boast of having 12 Grammys from 46 nominations.

She’s never tired of trying new things, and not afraid of failures.

Taylor Swift doesn’t belong to only one music genre, and her music embraces generations. According to Jody Rosen from New York Magazine, she’s the world’s biggest pop star, and her stardom actually breaks all patterns that had been established before. According to Rosen, Taylor falls between different genres, eras, ages, and trends. Due to the diversity of her art, she’s believed to have left superstars like Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus battling for second place. She started as a country star in the 2010s decade, and by the end of it she transformed into an all-time musical giant. She has a good set of qualities for success. Her work ethic, marketing gift, business instincts, and determination all play a part in her worldwide fame. But most frequently, she’s defined as an excellent songwriter. According to various critics, her main gift is for melody, and she has a good sense of how words fit together.

She has a special attitude to her fans, and they pay her back.

Taylor Swift is known for sharing a very close and warm connection with her fans. She handpicks fans for so-called “secret sessions” before each of her albums gets released. They’re often held in her own house. She also hosts many post-show meet and greets, and over the past 16 years, the singer has built a strong image of her mutual friendship with her admirers. Taylor even remembers facts about each of her fans who attend her secret sessions and often surprises them by complimenting their new haircuts, studying achievements, and relationship details. The singer also sends her fans surprise gifts by mail; they may be handwritten letters of support or even gift boxes that she fills in with the objects that, as she says, “remind her” of the fan in question. Her fans, in return, pay back to their icon by being extra-loyal to Taylor. During one of her tours at Lumen Field, her fans were dancing so enthusiastically that they caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, as said by a seismologist. Some of her fans wear adult diapers to her shows to avoid missing anything. In this way, Taylor’s fans do everything to show their love to their admired singer.

Her songs reflect her life and have many surprising twists.

Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with many well-known stars: Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Matty Healy, and Jake Gyllenhaal. The star has even complained once that she’s gotten overwhelming media attention because of her private life. She’s even been described as a “psycho serial dater.” But the iconic singer chose to play with this private fame, and now she’s feeding her fans clues about her life, which are known as “Easter eggs.” They’re everywhere: in her lyrics, liner notes, and even video clips. People are vividly discussing which song is about which person from Taylor’s life or which celebrity scandals some of her songs cover. Taylor has a new wave of rumors over her blossoming romance with American Football star Travis Kelce. Their love story recently hit the headlines when Taylor was spotted with Travis’ mother at one of his games.

Taylor is good at managing her finance.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has made an enormous amount of money. The movie version is now the hottest at the box office. And in 2023, she’s entered into the status of a billionaire. She’s always been famous not only for her songs but also for her attitude to the financial side of the business. In 2014, she withdrew her entire catalog from Spotify, protesting against the streaming service’s low payouts. She kept this boycott for almost three years, saying that valuable things should be decently paid for. After the rights to her six albums were sold, against her will, Taylor chose to re-record her songs. These new versions now even outsell the originals. Bloomberg estimated that Taylor’s shows in the US this year added about $4.6 billion to the economy. The impact was in travel, hospitality, and other costs, and it was so big that it had been given a nickname, “Swiftonomics.”