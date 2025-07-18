My Wife Tried to Impress My Family—They Responded With Cruelty
A night for his family.
It’s been two months since my wife and I got married. We had our first family dinner since the wedding at my parents’ house. She made an effort to cook her specialty, hoping that my family would enjoy it as much as I do. My wife was glowing in her favorite dress.
When we arrived, she brought her home-cooked food, helped set the table with me, and tried — really tried to connect. But, they didn’t care— no hint of appreciation from them.
During dinner, when they were tasting her cooking, I could feel my wife’s nervousness as she held my hand. My sister rolled her eyes after tasting the dish, wiped her mouth, and walked out— rudely. Mom laughed and tried to console her by saying, “Don’t mind her. By the way, honey, I’d give you a cookbook for beginners later. I don’t want you feeding my son stuff like this.”
A subtle mockery that made him snap.
My wife tightened her grip on my hand. Before I could respond, my dad followed her statement, “By that, she means you need an upgrade.” Dad looked at me, then at my wife as if implying something— an interpretation that would be different for me and her.
When I realized what he meant, I got up and handed an envelope from my wife’s bag. I have a surprise, I said. Mom looked suspiciously at me, but called my sister back for them to see what the surprise was.
What’s inside is a copy of the group chat they thought I’d never see. The bets on how long our marriage will last. The insults about her. The photos they shared and mocked behind our backs.
Their jaw dropped, I turned to my wife and took her hand. We left, not letting them lie or defend themselves. No amount of explanation would make me understand their words to my wife.
He revealed what he knew.
I had planned to confront my family about it. To explain themselves and apologize to my wife, but they made it worse. I don’t want to prolong the treatment they gave, the hurtful comments, and those eyes that can’t seem to adore her.
I knew about the conversation already because of my youngest brother, who’s studying abroad. He was added to the family group chat that was initially meant for their secret bet. He said that he can’t take the disrespect they’re doing without my knowledge. That is why I got copies of their conversations.
My sister tried to reach out to me, justifying their attitude towards her. Saying they just want the best for me, and it’s not my wife. She doubled down, which made me cut them off totally. My wife encourages me to talk, all of us, but I declined her kind suggestion. They probably can’t communicate well since, until now, my wife hasn’t received any apology from them.
I’m only in contact with my brother. And I’m now focusing on caring for my wife and creating a happy family with her.
