My Wife Tried to Impress My Family—They Responded With Cruelty

It’s been two months since my wife and I got married. We had our first family dinner since the wedding at my parents’ house. She made an effort to cook her specialty, hoping that my family would enjoy it as much as I do. My wife was glowing in her favorite dress.

When we arrived, she brought her home-cooked food, helped set the table with me, and tried — really tried to connect. But, they didn’t care— no hint of appreciation from them.

During dinner, when they were tasting her cooking, I could feel my wife’s nervousness as she held my hand. My sister rolled her eyes after tasting the dish, wiped her mouth, and walked out— rudely. Mom laughed and tried to console her by saying, “Don’t mind her. By the way, honey, I’d give you a cookbook for beginners later. I don’t want you feeding my son stuff like this.”