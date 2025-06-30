I Think My Friend’s Husband Is Hiding Something—And I Might Be the Only One Who Knows

“Hey Bright Side,

I (M32) recently switched workplaces and moved to a new location. I now work at a loan agency. It was a decent transition, and I live close to some of my college friends, so we can hang out easily when everyone’s free.

A few weeks in, I noticed my friend’s husband nearby, and over the past month, I kept seeing him consistently with another woman. At first, I wasn’t bothered, but it was getting suspicious. Then, one day, I was shocked when they both came to our office. They revealed that he needed money because, in the past, she had covered for him when he was caught lying to a client.

Apparently, she’s his co-worker who offered to help. When he saw me, he was confused and begged me not to tell his wife about the loan. I can see that if his wife found out, it would cause a disaster. But keeping it a secret feels wrong.

Now, I’m left confused because it’s a problem my friend deserves to know. How could he hide something like that? She’s his partner, and she deserves the truth. I don’t know whether I should tell her or keep this a secret.”