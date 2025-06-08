I Decided to Leave My Best Friend After She Crossed the Line

Hello Bright Side! I am deeply hurt as I am writing this, and am hoping to receive some advice to help with my situation.

I (23F) have been friends with Ann (22F) for a decade now. She’s my best friend, and we’ve seen all the phases of our lives since middle school. We knew about each other so well that we could name each other’s exes when asked.

She is currently dating a guy, and to my shock, she pays for everything: dinner, rent, utilities, as soon as they started living together. I was concerned about this setup, so I asked why they didn’t split the costs. She got nervous and went silent for a moment. I was bothered by her silence, so I asked again.

She then burst out and said it was my fault, because I was the one who introduced them, and now she felt stuck with him. Since she had promised to support him until he got a job. It turns out that her boyfriend is lazy and dependent.