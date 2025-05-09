20+ Events That Split Life Into ‘Before’ and ‘After’

Sometimes life feels like it’s stuck in the same routine, and there’s not much mystery until someone comes along, or something unexpected happens that turns your life upside down. It can be a stranger at the most random moment, or someone you’ve only met once, or whom you wouldn’t expect to show up in your life. And the crazy thing is that many of these people have no idea of the impact they left.

The best thing about these stories is that they almost always start out the same. Usually, with something simple, but the butterfly effect that happens can be gigantic. Because, without looking for it, that person ends up marking a before and after. And you can’t help but think, “What would have happened if I hadn’t left my house that day and didn’t run into that person?”