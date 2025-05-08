My DIL Tried to Publicly Shame Me for My Style—Now We’re Not Talking

My DIL said I dress inappropriately picking up my grandson. I told her it’s what makes me feel good, and I thought it was over. That’s why I was so shocked when, on my birthday, she gave me a pair of gray sweatpants, an oversized T-shirt that said “#1 Grandma,” and some plain white sneakers. Not my style at all. The kind of thing I wear when cleaning the garage.

I laughed awkwardly and said, “This isn’t quite my vibe.”

For context, I’m 60, and I exercise regularly, so I stay fit and like to dress with a little style. Nothing wild—just leggings, a nice top, maybe a jacket, comfortable boots. I like clothes that make me feel put-together.

She just said, “Well, I thought it was more appropriate, especially for school pickups.”

I was stunned. Right there, in front of everyone.