I Refuse to Ruin My Own Happiness to Save My Grandchild

We all aim to ensure the comfort and joy of our loved ones. Nonetheless, there are moments when attending to our own requirements becomes crucial. Betty, a 72-year-old widow, had been diligently saving for a much-anticipated vacation. Her intentions were disrupted when her grandson became gravely ill, and her family asked for the funds she had saved.



Betty’s decision not to provide financial assistance resulted in a significant family dispute. She has now reached out to us for guidance.

Betty’s letter:

Thank you for opening up and sharing your story with us, Betty. We have some suggestions that we hope will be helpful to you.

Initiate a conversation with your son.

Begin your conversation with your son calmly and empathetically, aiming to grasp his viewpoint. Communicate the significance of the trip to you, but also make sure to hear out his worries regarding his son’s health. Recognize the pressure he is feeling and convey your wish to find a middle ground. Perhaps you can propose contributing a smaller, manageable sum to the medical expenses while still preserving enough funds for your vacation.

Pursue counseling.

Think about involving an impartial third party, like a family therapist or mediator, to assist in facilitating a productive discussion between you and your son. An expert can create a safe space for both of you to express your needs and emotions, working toward a solution that balances your desire for personal fulfillment with your family’s financial challenges. This could help repair the strained relationship and find a compromise.

Investigate alternative financing avenues.

Recommend investigating alternative financial options for your grandson’s medical treatment. This could involve launching a crowdfunding campaign, seeking assistance from charitable organizations, or applying for medical grants. By taking an active role in finding these alternatives, you show your support for your grandson’s health needs without having to give up your long-planned vacation.

Make your own well-being a priority.

Keep in mind that your decision doesn’t diminish your love for your family; it acknowledges the years of effort you’ve dedicated to achieving your dream. Consider the significance of your own mental and emotional health.



As a 72-year-old widow who has carefully saved for this dream trip, your happiness and well-being are crucial. If you choose to prioritize your cruise, write a sincere letter to your son explaining your decision and expressing your love for your grandson.