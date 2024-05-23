I Threw My 16 Y.O. Pregnant Daughter Outside — I Will Not Be Raising Another Baby

A mother’s love for her child is unconditional, but that doesn’t mean they will do anything the child wants. Rebecca’s daughter is 16 and announced that she’s pregnant and keeping the baby. The teen wants to raise her child with her mom, but Rebecca categorically refuses. She even put her daughter outside, but what happened next made things even worse. The distressed mother reached out to us for advice.

Thank you for sharing your story with us, Rebecca! Here are some tips that we hope can be useful.

Seek legal and mediation services.

Since your daughter is still a minor and has taken valuable items from your home, you might consider seeking legal advice. A family lawyer can help clarify your rights and responsibilities in this situation. Additionally, mediation services could facilitate a constructive conversation between you and your daughter. A mediator can help you both express your perspectives and work towards a resolution that considers both her needs as an expecting mother and your limitations.

Re-establish contact through her friend.

Given that her friend has confirmed she is safe and has rented a flat, you could use this connection to re-establish communication. Ask the friend to help set up a meeting or facilitate a phone call. Express your concerns and willingness to find a solution together. Emphasize that while you cannot raise another child, you are still concerned about her well-being and want to support her in ways you can manage.

Provide alternative support options.

Since raising another child is not feasible for you, explore other ways you can support her. Offer to help her find resources such as parenting classes, financial assistance programs, or affordable childcare options. You might also help her connect with social services or organizations that support young mothers. This shows you care about her future without directly taking on the responsibility of raising the baby.

Reflect on and address past dynamics.

Consider seeking counseling for yourself to understand the dynamics that led to this situation. Reflecting on how your experience of having a child at 16 impacted your life and your relationship with your daughter might offer insights. Therapy could provide you with strategies to address these underlying issues and improve communication with your daughter. Understanding each other's perspectives more deeply might help you find a path forward that respects both your needs.