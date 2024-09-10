Johnny Depp Unveils Drastic Dental Transformation After Years of ‘Damaged’ Teeth

Johnny Depp’s fans are freaking out over his new smile! After last year's drama about his “damaged” teeth, Depp’s got a dazzling new grin that’s turning heads. The before-and-after shots are seriously catching everyone’s eye.

Johnny Depp fans got a surprise on August 30, 2024, when @k*****bartender, a bartender from Lorraine's Cafe & High Tide, posted some amazing footage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked unrecognizable with his new, healthy smile— a huge upgrade from his previous “damaged” teeth. In a recent Instagram video, Depp is seen enjoying his Bahamas vacation. He’s having a blast at a beachside bar in Exuma, interacting with patrons and staff, and flashing his new grin. The video also shows Depp behind the bar, mixing drinks and having a great time.

In the clip, Johnny sampled a creation from the bartender and loved it so much that he said, "You better copyright this immediately." One of the carousel images also features Depp next to artwork of his Captain Jack Sparrow character from Pirates of the Caribbean. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Johnny faced criticism over his dental hygiene when he attended the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. Fans were concerned about his teeth, some even describing them as “rotting” and urging him to visit the dentist. Fast-forward to now, and those same fans are celebrating Depp's apparent dental makeover as he is seen looking vibrant and cheerful, showing off his newly brightened smile. One fan commented, "He looks so happy! And healthy—Look, he got his teeth fixed!!!!!"

Fans couldn’t help but notice the difference, with comments like, "Am I right to see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???" and "Is it just me, or do his teeth look straighter?!" Fans are taking notice of his new look, with one commenting, "Def got his teeth done! Looks so good." On the other hand, a user on X had a different view, stating, "Johnny Depp wears dentures now because his real teeth are clearly damaged. Or he probably got a tooth infection and had them all pulled."

Johnny Depp, known for altering his teeth for his iconic role in Pirates of the Caribbean, once candidly discussed his dental woes back in the '90s. "I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub," he admitted. In the same Premiere interview, Depp confessed his disdain for flawless teeth, saying, "When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!"