10 Job Moments That Had Everyone in the Office Asking “Wait, What?”

11 hours ago

Many of us had our awkward work moments: a typo in a mass email, waving at someone who wasn’t waving at you, or calling your boss “Mom” in a meeting. But some people? They’ve taken workplace cringe to Olympic levels. These aren’t just mild oopsies, these are the kind of moments that make you consider quitting, moving cities, and starting fresh under a new name.

  • We hired a new guy last month to work in our manufacturing line. Job description included working with machinery in a temperature and humidity controlled space. The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol. That was the extent to which he would be involved with chemical solvents.
    After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals. The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead. And he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore, it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work, and he couldn’t work with us any longer. © lstsmle331 / Reddit
  • Some years ago, I started a new job and within a week or 2 I sent my first email to all staff (about 30 or so). The email started with “Goof Afternoon”. It was in that moment, I had lost them forever. © spawnsworth / Reddit
  • Made the awful mistake of asking, “And is this your mum?” To a patient with a MUCH older partner. They were not impressed. Just ask if they’re family or friend. © Squishy_3000 / Reddit
  • When completing an application form with a customer, instead of asking how many children were in his household, I asked him how many chickens were in his house. He confirmed he had no chickens in his house, whilst my coworkers sat laughing at me. © yoddless / Reddit
  • I worked in a pizza place, and they caught me eating olives on camera. It wasn’t 2–3 olives, I could eat like a thousands in a shift, I really don’t know why, and it’s a time in my life I want to forget. © mlorenzana12 / Reddit
  • I was a nanny. A little 2-year-old I was watching fell down and hit the back of her head on the concrete. I rushed over to her, but she didn’t move or blink, just laid on her back, motionless. I tried to check for breathing and pulse and pretty much blanked on everything I’d ever learned in CPR/first aid training in my panic.
    I screamed for help, the neighbors came running, and I told them to call an ambulance. The police, fire department, ambulance showed up within minutes. She was rushed to the hospital and a million tests were run.
    Turns out she barely even had a bruise, no concussion, no seizure, no injury, nothing. The doctor said she probably just got scared and froze, for just long enough for me to lose my mind. Her parents were charged 5,000 dollars to tell them their child got surprised. © JamesandtheGiantA** / Reddit
  • The chef was angry that day. I was advised by my coworkers to do whatever it takes to get on his good side. I thought, “Eh, I’ll just try to avoid him.”
    He was standing in the cooler taking inventory. Beside him were the 5 gallon containers of prepped food. I sneaked in and tried to quickly grab the ranch container, but in my haste, I nudged another.
    It was the French onion soup. All 5 gallons of it. On his pants and shoes. Yes, he was upset. The prep girl was upset.
    I had 10 minutes til lunch service started. I have no idea how I’m still alive. ©Chazzyberry / Reddit
  • I worked in a nice steakhouse. First week, I accidentally put salt in the sugar bowls and sugar in the salt shakers. Customers started to complain about their sweet steaks and salty coffees. We had to pull all the salt and sugar from each table. My last day as a waiter. © thebirdbrain / Reddit
  • I once meant to send a sarcastic meme about my boss’s haircut to a friend but accidentally emailed it to the whole company, about 400 people. I nearly blacked out from panic.
    Minutes later, my boss called me into his office. When I walked in, the last thing I expected was to see him holding a poster-sized print of the exact meme I had sent.
    To my surprise, he said he actually found it hilarious I saved myself that day, but lesson learned: always double-check your emails before hitting send.
  • I was being interviewed for a job at a bank. It was going perfectly despite how nervous I was, and I was probably in with a great chance. Then, as a final question, the panel asked me, “Why should we hire you?” and I replied, “Because I probably won’t steal your money!”
    I was not hired. © Isthatyourhair / Reddit

