Johnny Depp Cut His Long Hair and People Said He Finally Looks "Healthy"

Johnny Depp has once again left fans and critics alike in awe with his latest transformation. Fans and haters alike couldn't keep quiet on social media about this drastic change from his usual vibe. Some were shaken by the departure from his iconic look, but many couldn't help but notice the glow-up.

The actor attended the London premiere of Jeanne du Barry.

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Depp knows how to keep us all talking. Whether it's on the screen or on the red carpet, he's always got something up his sleeve. Depp made a triumphant return to the red carpet for the UK premiere of Jeanne Du Barry. The 60-year-old actor charmed fans, posing for photos and graciously signing autographs at the Curzon Mayfair theater. Sharing the spotlight with his co-star and director, Maïwenn, Depp exuded his signature charisma. Before the screening, Depp took to the stage and expressed his gratitude, admitting he felt "strangely, oddly, perversely lucky" to have been offered the role of King Louis XV in the film. He highlighted: "So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere, and suddenly you end up playing the King of France."

After years of long hair, he finally gave a trim.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Johnny Depp's fresh haircut sent shockwaves through social media, bringing back memories of his early days in the spotlight. His switch from long locks to a short hairdo sparked a frenzy of opinions online. Fans were quick to weigh in, and the verdict was clear: they loved it. Some fans couldn't help but notice the change in Depp's appearance, with one saying, "He has been looking unhealthy for awhile. I'm glad he's past that now." Others praised his new look for shaving off years, with comments like, "He looks so much better with short hair. It makes him much younger." But amidst the excitement, there were whispers linking his makeover to his messy legal battles with Amber Heard: "I would suspect after the trial, he might have been in a dark place. This could be a sign of him getting back on track."

But he also got some criticism.

Chassery+Pecquenard/KCS/East News

Amidst the flurry of reactions to Depp's new haircut, not everyone was singing his praises. One critic bluntly remarked, "He looks like he hasn't washed his hair since the trial," casting a shadow over his fresh look. Another skeptic chimed in, expressing disappointment in Depp's aging appearance, suggesting his lifestyle might be to blame. However, amidst the doubters, some offered a more sympathetic perspective. One supporter urged others to cut Depp some slack, attributing his transformation to moving on from a tumultuous period. "Hey, he's got back to his base normal. Give him a break," they defended. Yet, despite the mixed reactions, optimism still prevailed among many fans eagerly awaiting Depp's comeback. "Good for him, happy for him," cheered one admirer, while another expressed excitement for his film, "Looking very dapper, I hope this film does really well, and it looks very interesting so looking forward to going to see it soon."