"She Doesn’t Look Healthy," People Are Worried for Kathy Bates After Massive Weight Loss at 76

Kathy Bates left everyone in awe with her striking transformation. At 76, the actress appeared glowing and graceful at a recent event honoring the revival of the show Matlock, captivating attention with her refreshed appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration in Los Angeles to commemorate the latest revival of the Matlock series, where she takes on the role of Madeline Matlock. She looked refined and elegant in a completely dark outfit, with intricate lace details subtly visible. Bates let her gray hair flow freely, choosing a simple makeup style with just a touch of lip color.

In 2019, the star surprised everyone by unveiling a more slender physique, sharing that she had shed 60 pounds. She explained that a major lifestyle overhaul was crucial for her well-being, noting, ''I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that.'' She also mentioned she was ''in the best health I’ve been in in years, and I’m so grateful — it’s a miracle.''

As of this year, Kathy’s look has generated even greater astonishment, with the actress appearing to have an even more streamlined figure.

One fan wondered. ''Where is Kathy Bates?'' while another gushed, ''Kathy Bates looks amazing!''



While she undoubtedly looks fabulous, many online users expressed concern. As someone remarked, ''[...] She doesn't look healthy." Another wondered, ''What happened to her?'' A third one wrote, "You can't lose that much weight after a certain age. Your skin just hangs there."

We're convinced that Kathy Bates has always carried that gleam in her eyes, making her look amazing at any size.