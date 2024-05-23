"Is This a Joke?" Princess Catherine’s New Portrait Is Revealed — People Are Furious

A newly unveiled portrait of Princess Catherine on Wednesday divided opinions and sparked a range of reactions from royal fans. The controversial portrait has left some confused or even furious.

The artwork, created by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, graced the cover of Tatler magazine's July 2024 issue as part of a series showcasing portraits of the royal family. Uzor seemed to draw inspiration from the Princess of Wales' attire at a state banquet in November 2022, which was the first held under King Charles' reign.

Middleton, 42, attended the event wearing a white, floor-length gown adorned with crystal-covered shoulders and billowing sleeves.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

Speaking of the portrait, the artist has noted, “I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children in hospice.”

Fans online had mixed reactions upon seeing the painting. Although the post garnered several thousand likes, many expressed their confusion about the artwork. One person wrote, ''What a horrible portrait for a beautiful Woman,'' while another observer simply asked, ''Is this a joke?'' A third added, ''My 9-year-old granddaughter could probably have made a better job. It’s awful.''