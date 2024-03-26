These Are the 10 Most Handsome Men in the World, Ranked by an Expert

4 hours ago

Dr. Julian De Silva, a celebrity cosmetic surgeon, used computerized mapping techniques to find the 10 most handsome men based on the Golden Ratio, which measures facial symmetry and attractiveness. This ancient method from Greece helps assess how close someone’s face is to the ideal beauty standard, and Dr. De Silva managed to calculate these men’s beauty percentage thanks to it. Check out the ranking to see if you agree with his findings.

10th: Dwayne Johnson — 86.07%

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

9th: Henry Golding — 87.98%

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

8th: George Clooney — 89.91%

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

7th: Chris Evans — 91.9%

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

6th: Robert Pattinson — 92.15%

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

5th: Jude Bellingham — 92.22%

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News

4th: Harry Styles — 92.30%

Jae C. Hong/Invision/East News

3rd: Michael B. Jordan — 93.46%

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

2th: Chris Hemsworth — 93.53%

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

1st: Regé-Jean Page — 93.65%

Millie Turner/Invision/East News

Although this time not scientifically proven, but instead voted by the public, we found the 10 most beautiful royal women. Click here to check out that ranking.

Comments

Patrick Au
hour ago

How about Richard Gere, Tom Cruise,Harrison Ford,Leonardo Di Caprio,Brad Pitt？🙄

-
-
Reply

