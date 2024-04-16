Keanu Reeves Makes a Rare Appearance With Girlfriend and Debuts a New Look, «Just Sexy»

Keanu Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant turned heads with their charming presence at a high-profile gala. But in addition to their powerful chemistry, it was Keanu’s new look that shocked the fans.

A night of elegance.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/East News

The duo graced the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, where they shared delightful moments in front of the cameras. Reeves looked sharp in a navy blue suit paired with a green shirt and a coordinating scarf. Grant shined in her own right, wearing an eye-catching light green gown complemented by a glittering handbag.



Having been in each other’s lives for many years, the couple made a repeat appearance at the event, continuing their tradition of supporting the museum’s significant fundraising night but Keanu changed his look completely.

Keanu’s hair got the fans talking.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Reeves unveiled a surprising new look. Known for his signature long hair, the actor debuted a fresh, short haircut, leaving fans and onlookers amazed at the transformation. «Keanu looks so handsome with his hair cut,» commented a fan. «He has gotten better looking as he’s aged. Just sexy and he doesn’t even try,» added another. «So lovely. Keanu looks hotter than ever!!» agreed one among many.

