"More Handsome Than Dad," People Are Stunned by How Strikingly Handsome Richard Gere’s Son Is

Richard Gere, 74, attended the Cannes Film Festival with his wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, and eldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere, 24. Homer, who is rarely seen, left fans in awe with his striking good looks.

The father-son duo looked exceptionally dapper in their elegant black suits, complemented by matching bow ties and crisp white dress shirts. Radiating charm, they delighted cameras with their warm smiles and shared a heartfelt embrace.

Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News , SYSPEO/SIPA/East News

Fans online were surprised by how handsome Homer looked. One person gushed, saying, “Wow, his son is so good-looking!” Another described him as a “Beautiful guy!” A third person observed, “His son is more handsome than Dad [...]”





Castel Franck/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Homer was born in February 2000, and he shared his name with his grandfather, Richard Gere’s dad, who passed away in 2023 at 100 years old. His mother is Gere’s second ex-wife, model and actress Carey Lowell.

There are several notable moments at Cannes 2024, with one of them being Jane Fonda's appearance. Fans were stunned by how radiant and elegant the actress looked at 86. You can check out the photos here.