7 Smart Ways to Pick Comfortable Everyday Shoes

Generally, our feet continue to change over time. While not as rapidly as during adolescence, adult feet typically increase by about half a size every ten years. This gradual growth is caused by the ongoing pressure placed on the feet, which leads to stretched ligaments and, in turn, a longer and wider foot. It’s best to measure your feet in the evening, as they tend to swell throughout the day. Shoes that fit in the morning might feel tight by nightfall.

When measuring, always do so while standing, not sitting. Standing gives a more accurate measurement because your full body weight flattens and lengthens the foot. Also, keep in mind that your feet may differ slightly in size. Even if the difference is small, it’s wise to choose shoes based on the larger foot. Any extra space in the smaller one can easily be filled with an insert, such as a silicone pad.

To measure properly, place your foot on a sheet of paper or cardboard—just make sure your entire foot fits. Stand straight with your weight evenly distributed. Trace around your foot with a pen or marker, then mark the tip of your longest toe and the widest part of the inner foot. This additional space is key to ensuring day-long comfort.