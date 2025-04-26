9 Hot Shoe Trends Turning Heads This Summer
Shoes are sometimes more than just an accessory. They can set the tone of your outfit, adding more to it or balancing it out. This season, you can expect reimagined classics and unexpected hybrids. The latest shoe trends are all about making statements without sacrificing wearability. Whether you’re team timeless or love a good trend shake-up, there’s something waiting to step into your closet.
1. Mule revival.
Mules are one of the best “style without compromising comfort” trend out there. The slip-ons freshen up your look and add an air of poshness. The polished shoes are also all the rage in Parisian streets, ideally styled with minimal outfit pieces like slip dresses.
2. Ballet flats reinvented.
Ballet flats are finding their way back to the high-fashion scene, with stars like Zendaya spotted in a pair of chic red ballerinas. Their resurgence comes as no surprise, considering how timeless they are as the best elevated choice for those who want to opt out of heels. Nowadays, designers have incorporated more modern twists to them by offering metallic shades, animal prints, minimal designs, while also adding the classic front ballerina bow.
3. Boat shoes make a comeback.
Boat shoes have spiked in popularity, featuring prominently in Spring/Summer 2025 collections by leading fashion houses like Miu Miu and Tommy Hilfiger. The preppy style gives off a quiet luxury look and fits lots of outfit combinations, whether you’re going for a casual denim look or a dainty summer dress.
4. Ballet sneaker hybrids.
This season’s combining the two top trending shoes, ballet flats and sneakers. This shoe is brewing up a style storm thanks to BLACKPINK singer, Rosé, sporting them for her Puma campaign feature. With both comfort and stylish appeal, it’s quickly becoming the must-have hybrid for every fashion-forward wardrobe.
5. Animal prints and metallics.
Loud metallic shades and animal prints are having their moment this season. From glamorous silver ballet flats to leopard-printed heels, everyone is headed for a bold revival. Rather than opt for those white, off-trend high tops or steep, tacky stilettos, get yourself a pair of glamorous gold shoes. Since most trending color tones are muted and subdued, a little wild touch to the shoes is just what any outfit needs.
6. Grommet-embellished flats.
Look at your sneakers. Do you see the metal parts lining the holes that your laces go through? Those are called grommets, and they’re quickly gaining traction in the street fashion scene. This trend is giving punk, grunge, and edgy look to classic footwear, like sandals, boots, and, most prominently, ballet flats.
7. Anything woven.
We’re talking woven sandals mules, and flats. These rope-like fabrics offer a breathable pattern, ideal for everyday wear while maintaining your chic ensemble. You can style these textured shoes on denim, skirts, and multiple pieces to add more visual appeal to your fit.
8. Clogs
Nowadays, people are choosing round clog heels instead of pointy stilettos. This fashion change all started when Chloé hit the runway with the 90s heel aesthetic. Thanks to their rise in popularity, they’re now available in a variety of heights, shades, embellishments, and materials to suit your style of choice.
9. Loafers
Tall red stilettos are getting a bit tacky. Instead, classic chunky loafers are in. They’re the ideal pair for those who want to perfect their old money look. They’re also the next best no-heel elegant contender for formal shoes next to ballet flats. You can offset their large silhouette with sleek and flowy clothing, such as a formal pantsuit or a light chiffon skirt.
As trends come and go, one thing remains certain—shoes will always be the base of your style. This season’s lineup proves that fashion is no longer about choosing between comfort and flair; it’s about embracing both and entering your bold era.