9 Hot Shoe Trends Turning Heads This Summer

Ballet flats are finding their way back to the high-fashion scene, with stars like Zendaya spotted in a pair of chic red ballerinas. Their resurgence comes as no surprise, considering how timeless they are as the best elevated choice for those who want to opt out of heels. Nowadays, designers have incorporated more modern twists to them by offering metallic shades, animal prints, minimal designs, while also adding the classic front ballerina bow.