12 Shoe Styles That Made a Glamorous Return to the Fashion Spotlight

Fashion trends tend to be cyclical, with many styles coming back into vogue after some time. Before rushing to the store for new clothes, it’s a good idea to thoroughly explore the back of your wardrobe. You might unexpectedly discover a pair of old shoes that have become all the rage again.

Ballet flats

Ballet flats, which were hugely popular in the 2000s, have made a comeback. However, not all women are thrilled with this trend. Many complain that wearing these shoes causes their feet to develop an unpleasant odor. Fortunately, there is a solution—opt for styles that offer better airflow. Look for ballet flats made from mesh or natural materials to help keep your feet fresh.

Fisherman sandals

It’s said that we owe this style of footwear to the Romans. While some women might not find fisherman sandals particularly stylish, you can spot them everywhere this summer. These shoes are not only comfortable, but they also match well with nearly any outfit. It’s a good idea to opt for a pair made from leather, as it’s more comfortable than PVC. Meanwhile, gladiator sandals have fallen out of favor.

Platform shoes

Spice Girls fans will love this trend since the group often wore platform boots on stage. Back then, choosing a pair with a tight shank was key to contrasting with the chunky sole. However, no matter how stylish they appear, they aren’t the most comfortable footwear. Fortunately, this summer, any platform shoes are trendy. For comfort, it’s wise to select sandals or shoes with a thinner sole.

Lightweight sneakers

This summer, simple yet stylish sneakers are making a comeback, while bulky sports shoes are falling out of favor. Tennis sneakers reminiscent of styles from the 1970s and ’80s are especially fashionable right now. In fact, anything related to tennis is currently in vogue, and these sneakers are perfect for more than just the court. They’re comfortable for long walks and won’t tire your feet. However, wedge sneakers look outdated this season, so it’s best to retire them for now.

Peep toe shoes

Peep-toe shoes first gained popularity in the 1940s and 1950s, often worn by icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. These summer shoes are now making a comeback, partly thanks to Victoria Beckham, who has been spotted wearing them on the red carpet. Currently, almost every style of peep toe shoes is fashionable, except for peep toe pumps.

Jelly sandals

Jelly sandals, those colorful shoes from the ’90s, are making an unexpected return as the must-have footwear for summer. This revival is led by the influential twin creative directors, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. The trend is so apparent that even Taylor Swift has been spotted wearing these sandals.

Wedges

Wedges have become popular again, and you can spot these sandals and shoes just about everywhere. The last time wedges were this trendy was in the early 2000s. Unlike some other trendy footwear, wedges are comfortable, especially if the sole is made from cork or a similar material. While they used to be paired with capri pants, they are now best worn with loose jeans or wide-legged trousers.

Yellow sneakers

Yellow sneakers became iconic thanks to Uma Thurman’s role in the movie Kill Bill. After the film was released, sales of these sneakers soared. This season, yellow sneakers are making a comeback, with shoe companies introducing updated versions of classic styles.

Boat shoes

Although loafers are likely to remain a timeless choice, boat shoes are the top pick this summer. Originally designed for sailors and yachtsmen, these shoes have become a seasonal favorite. In the past, boat shoes were thought to pair only with formal or elegant outfits. However, they can now be styled with anything from miniskirts to sweatpants.

Classic pointed toe pumps

While many had dismissed classic pumps, these simple yet stylish shoes are now back in fashion. They’re incredibly versatile, pairing well with both jeans and evening dresses. This year, pointed-toe pumps are particularly trendy, while those with rounded toes appear to be out of style.

Leopard print

Another trend we didn’t expect to see return is leopard print. While it’s more challenging to style due to its bold nature compared to the neutral patterns that have dominated in recent years, finding the right outfit can make these shoes stand out. Lately, they’ve been everywhere on the runways.

Mules

Three decades ago, these shoes were a staple in nearly every woman’s closet, often paired with a denim outfit featuring pants and a jacket. This summer, mules have made a grand return. Currently, styles with low heels are in fashion, offering both comfort and a stylish look.