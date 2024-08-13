10 Clothing Items That Are Best to Avoid When on the Road

When going on a trip, we try to choose the most comfortable clothes possible, in which we can spend quite a lot of time in a cramped chair. However, some clothing items only seem to be suitable for the purpose. In reality, they can turn a flight, a bus or train journey into a nightmare.

The article contains materials created by AI.

Lace underwear

Beautiful panties made of synthetic materials or lace are not suitable for travelling. These fabrics don’t allow air to pass through, which makes your body sweat quickly. Not only is it not too comfortable to sit for hours in wet underwear, but as a result, irritation may appear on the skin, which in some cases leads to infection. It’s best to wear comfortable underwear made of cotton or other breathable materials that allow sufficient air circulation, and to leave your lace panties in the suitcase.

Boned bra

A tight bra with boning can cause a lot of unpleasant moments on the road. If a bra digs into the body, then after a few hours, scratches may appear on the skin. It can also be uncomfortable to sit in this underwear for a long time. In addition, these bras can increase the period of time of passing the security check at the airport, as some manufacturers use metal bones. It’s best to choose a sports bra or bralette made of breathable and quick-drying fabric.

Flip-flops

It might seem that flip-flops are a great option for traveling by train or bus, or for a long flight. But this is a big misconception. First, if you need to quickly run out of the cabin (for example, because you overslept your destination), you can easily lose your flip-flops on the run. Second, these shoes have a rather slippery sole, which can lead to injury. And, third, visiting a toilet in flip-flops is simply unsanitary. It’s best to choose comfortable and light sandals that provide the foot with sufficient support.

Tight jeans

Clothing that is too tight, such as tight jeans or tight leggings, can make traveling a nightmare. These items of clothing restrict movement, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to sit comfortably. On a plane, tight jeans can cause even more serious problems. At high altitudes, our bodies tend to swell, and tight pants can disrupt blood circulation. When travelling, it’s best to wear loose pants made of breathable fabric. Linen, for example, is a good choice. It’s lightweight, allows air circulation and absorbs moisture well.

Long skirt

Long, flowing skirts are best saved for a walk on the beach or a trip to a restaurant. These loose clothes can cause a lot of inconvenience during a flight or a bus journey. The fact is that the fabric often gets stuck in the chair or clings to the armrests, so the wearer can tear the skirt or even fall. It’s best to choose a skirt that on the one hand doesn’t restrain movements, and on the other hand, doesn’t get stuck anywhere.

Shoes with laces

Sneakers only at first glance seem to be a great option for traveling. These shoes are quite comfortable, but there is one nuance. At the security check, the sneakers will have to be removed, and the laces will delay the process. In addition, if during the trip a person wants to take off their sneakers for a while, putting them back on quickly may become quite a difficult task because of laces. It’s best to choose comfortable slip-ons on a flat sole.

Baggy hoodies

This clothing is quite comfortable and seems ideal for travelling, but it has a few disadvantages. First, this top may arouse the interest of security personnel. Second, if it becomes too hot in the cabin or carriage, and you have to take it off, it can take quite a lot of space in your bag. Besides, it’s difficult to move between rows of seats in this outfit. It’s better to wear a T-shirt or a lightweight jumper made of breathable fabric, and put a scarf or a waistcoat in your hand luggage in case you feel cold.

Pants with pockets

Experts don’t recommend wearing loose cargo pants on a flight. Unfortunately, because of the pockets, metal detectors at the airport can’t properly scan the clothes and the passenger is often to be inspected additionally, which sometimes takes extra time. As for traveling by train or bus, these pants are perfect. They are quite loose and lightweight, plus you can put all the necessary small things in the pockets: phone, passport, cards, or money.

Long pants

Palazzo trousers, which are fashionable nowadays, can be a great option for traveling, because they are quite loose and don’t constrain your movements. The main thing is not to wear pants with too long legs which bottom edge touches the floor. Otherwise, the pants will collect all the dirt in the cabin, and you will have to roll them up when going to the toilet.

Cotton socks

Cotton socks are not very suitable for summer traveling, when a person has to stay in the same shoes for a long time. This fabric not only absorbs moisture well, but also retains it. As a result, the feet inside shoes become damp and sticky, and begin to exude not too pleasant odors. A better choice is merino wool socks, which are not only excellent at wicking away sweat, but also at blocking odors. Those who have problems with blood circulation should wear compression socks on the road. They will serve you well on a flight and during a long bus journey. The main thing is not to take them off immediately on arrival, but to wear them for a couple of hours more.