I Kicked My Stepmom Out Right Before My Wedding — I Wanted My Mom to Feel Safe

Dear Bright Side,



I asked my stepmom not to come to my wedding because my mom would be there. “You should be grateful I’m letting you host this at all,” she snapped. “It’s my dad’s house,” I told her. The morning of the wedding, I was horrified when I saw that my dad was gone. I checked my stepsiblings’ rooms. Empty. Then I saw that most of the guests from my dad’s side hadn’t shown up either.

I called my dad, and he said: “If you’re going to disrespect my wife of 15 years in her own home, don’t expect me to be there. Enjoy your wedding with the people you chose.”