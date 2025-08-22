My Mom Relied on Me for Everything, Yet Her Will Leaves Me With Empty Hands

Hi Bright Side,

My mom has two daughters, Nora and me. When she got really sick, I put my life on hold and moved in to care for her. But when she recovered, she wanted me to pay her for living in her house rent-free.

Then, to my surprise, she said, “You know what Nora did? She sends me money every month, while you just ate and lived here for free!”

That alone hurt, but it wasn’t the end. Nora later confessed that Mom had secretly rewritten her will, leaving the entire house to her. Apparently, it was a deal: Nora sent Mom $500 a month, and in return, Mom gave her everything. Nora said it didn’t sit right with her and thought I had the right to know.