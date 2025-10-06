My Boss Cheated Me About My Bonus, but I Had the Last Laugh

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Vivienne, 32, and I’ve been in my field long enough to know when I’m being played. Still, this one threw me off.

A couple months back, my boss asked me to take on extra projects. It was a lot of work, but he promised a nice bonus if I delivered. I did everything on time, went above expectations, and honestly, I was proud of the results.

Payday came, and my check was short. No bonus. I asked him about it, and he just brushed it off with, “You’ll get it soon.” Two weeks went by, nothing. So I reported it to HR.

The next morning, they called me in, and that’s when I found out my boss had tried to send my promised bonus into some “department fund.” I didn’t yell or panic. I just sent HR a detailed email with all my hours, deadlines, and deliverables, making it very clear this was not optional.