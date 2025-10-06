I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Wear My Wedding Dress and Everyone Took Her Side

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I both have children from previous marriages, but we married each other while they were still very young. My stepdaughter, Eve, was the youngest of the batch and I raised her with my kids, treated her like she was one of my own. Loved her like one of my own.

Now, after years of being a family, she is all grown up and getting married. A few weeks ago, Eve came to me and asked if she could wear my wedding dress to honor me on her big day. I was deeply touched by her request and would’ve given it to her.

But then she started talking about all the alterations she wanted to have made. That didn’t sit well with me because my daughter asked for the same. When her big day came she wanted to get married in my dress as it was when I married her stepdad.

But Eve wanted to change everything about it, which meant that I would need to break my promise to my daughter. So I told her that I was saving the dress for my daughter. Eve smiled and said, “I knew you would say that.” Then she walked away. I thought it was settled, but I was wrong.