“Something Strange Going On”: Princess Catherine’s Face Sparks an Online Storm After Speculation About Her Changing Appearance Goes Viral
Recently, social media has been buzzing with comments about the appearance of Catherine, Princess of Wales — but not in the uplifting way we’d hope. A wave of online chatter has emerged, with some users critiquing how she’s aging. At 43, Kate Middleton remains a global style icon, but her every photo is being scrutinized by digital critics.
The picture above: February 2025
The picture above: May 2025
Back in 2024, Kate made headlines for a Mother’s Day photo that many speculated had been edited. While that sparked some light-hearted internet theories, it never proved she was attempting to “reverse aging” through digital means. Despite the baseless claims, some online forums have now turned their attention to untouched photographs of Kate, calling them evidence of her aging.
But here’s the thing — aging is a natural part of life. And for someone in the public eye who’s also a mother, a philanthropist, and a working royal, Catherine shows both elegance and resilience.
One user wrote: “Maybe fresh Botox for the forehead, but my mother was advised no Botox or chemical peeling after cancer treatments. Take that as you will, lol.”
Another stated: “Most of her photos are touched up/edited, especially when they are photographed by her favorite photographer, Chris Jackson, whose wife is Kate’s assistant or something.”
“The photo has been retouched, she has had deep horizontal grooves on her forehead for years, and they are not visible here. There is definitely something strange going on with this photo, for a start, the left jawline has a distinct shape that I have never seen on her before and there is something vaguely masculine looking about her entire face here.”
In the end, aging beautifully has less to do with wrinkles — and everything to do with how you carry your crown.
Jennifer Aniston’s Fresh Look Sparks Buzz, Fillers Officially Ditched