Jennifer Aniston’s Fresh Look Sparks Buzz, Fillers Officially Ditched
Jennifer Aniston wowed in a crimson dress during her latest appearance. But many fans were surprised, saying that the star looked different.
The ‘before’ situation.
Jennifer Aniston, 56, turned heads at the Emmy FYC event for The Morning Show in June 2024.
While many fans praised her for her elegant look, others took to social media to point out her noticeably different appearance.
Reactions were mixed, ranging from admiration to critique, with some questioning possible cosmetic treatments and noting that she looked “better with less.”
Changes were made.
Jennifer Aniston may be switching up her beauty routine in favor of a more natural glow. According to RadarOnline.com, the 56-year-old star is said to be starting a "beauty diet"—pulling back on cosmetic treatments and embracing a softer, more authentic appearance.
The change comes after recent photos sparked a wave of online buzz. Some fans noticed her face looked puffier than usual, prompting speculation and comments across social media. While Jennifer didn’t think she’d done anything too extreme, the public response—and a few kind observations from close friends—made her rethink things.
“Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn’t think that she’d overdone it. It was humiliating because she’s always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she’s been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call,” a source revealed.
A few snapshots from June, where she appeared with more prominent under-eye puffiness, seemed to draw the most attention.
Now, it looks like Jen is hitting reset—refocusing on the natural beauty her fans have loved for decades, and taking a more balanced, feel-good approach to self-care.
We think Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous—but it’s no secret that stars living in the spotlight often face intense scrutiny over their appearance. Angelina Jolie is another example; her recent red carpet appearances also sparked plenty of buzz and conversation online.
