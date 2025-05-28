Jennifer Aniston’s Fresh Look Sparks Buzz, Fillers Officially Ditched

Jennifer Aniston may be switching up her beauty routine in favor of a more natural glow. According to RadarOnline.com, the 56-year-old star is said to be starting a "beauty diet"—pulling back on cosmetic treatments and embracing a softer, more authentic appearance.

The change comes after recent photos sparked a wave of online buzz. Some fans noticed her face looked puffier than usual, prompting speculation and comments across social media. While Jennifer didn’t think she’d done anything too extreme, the public response—and a few kind observations from close friends—made her rethink things.

“Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn’t think that she’d overdone it. It was humiliating because she’s always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she’s been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call,” a source revealed.

A few snapshots from June, where she appeared with more prominent under-eye puffiness, seemed to draw the most attention.

Now, it looks like Jen is hitting reset—refocusing on the natural beauty her fans have loved for decades, and taking a more balanced, feel-good approach to self-care.