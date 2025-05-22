Everyone’s Talking About Angelina Jolie’s New Look, but One Detail Steals the Show
Angelina Jolie is glowing — and fans can’t stop talking about her latest transformation! Over the past year, the 49-year-old star has been slowly switching up her signature style, and now she’s taking it to a whole new level.
For years, Angelina was known for her rich, dark brown hair — a signature part of her classic, elegant style.
But in 2024, she surprised fans by experimenting with something totally different. She lightened her hair, adding some bleached tones, and even tried out a curly style — a playful shift from her usual sleek waves.
Now, in 2025, she’s taken it even further. At the Cannes Film Festival this May, Angelina stepped out with a brighter, more bleached blonde look — and she looked amazing. The softer, lighter tone brought a fresh glow to her appearance and showed that she’s not afraid to try something new.
Fans suggest why Angelina Jolie decided to become blond.
Of course, fans have their theories. Many believe that Angelina might be lightening her hair to make it easier to blend in any natural grays — a trend that’s becoming more common (and empowering!) among celebs who want to embrace aging with grace and style. Whatever the reason, it’s safe to say: she’s pulling it off beautifully.
“This is different for her! I love it, aside from the fact that she looks washed out. I’m still gunning for her to bring the dark hair back, but I say this as I consider going blonder to blend my grays too...so I get it, lol.” © bluetortuga / Reddit
“I have the same hair to cover my grays, and I’m aware it’s not the most flattering tone on me, but it means I only have to get my hair done every 5 months. I kind of just don’t care if other people don’t like my hair, I like it, and I’m sure she does what she likes.” © EquivalentDetail5043 / Reddit
From bold roles to bold hair choices, Angelina Jolie continues to evolve in the spotlight, showing us all that change can be beautiful at any age. Whether it’s a new character or a new hairstyle, one thing stays the same: she’s always iconic.
