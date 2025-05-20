Nicole Kidman Shocks Everyone With Major Hair Mishap at Cannes 2025
Nicole Kidman turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival — but not entirely for the reasons she might have hoped. While accepting the Kering Women in Motion Award at a high-profile dinner event, the Hollywood icon suffered a rare red carpet mishap, slightly overshadowing her otherwise stunning appearance and powerful message of advocacy for women in film.
The actress is no stranger to donning wigs for her many on-screen transformations. However, during the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Awards and the Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner, the acclaimed actress faced an unfortunate fashion mishap.
Kidman appeared to be wearing a hairpiece intended to enhance the volume of her signature strawberry blonde hair, likely aiming for a more youthful appearance.
Still, as Nicole posed on the red carpet, the mesh cap beneath the wig could be clearly seen, even though her natural hair had been blended into the style. At the same event, she also highlighted her flawless complexion, opting for a soft and natural makeup look.
At the exclusive gathering, the actress drew attention in a red gown that balanced allure with elegance while posing for photographers, as she accepted the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award.
The accolade, launched ten years ago, celebrates women who have significantly influenced cinema through their groundbreaking work. During her acceptance speech, Nicole reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for gender equality within the film industry. She said, “I’m just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that.”
The award has previously been presented to notable figures such as Susan Sarandon and Salma Hayek. Nicole continued, “I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honor before me — artists and trailblazers I deeply admire. The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years, and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here.”
Earlier in the day, Nicole encountered a hair-related blunder when her wig appeared misaligned with her natural parting while she was dressed in an all-black outfit to deliver her talk for the award. Nicole’s consistent use of wigs in her film roles has garnered her a dedicated fan base over time. Since the early stages of her career, the Hollywood icon has seldom revealed her natural hair on screen, instead opting to rely almost entirely on wigs for her cinematic transformations.
The star also shared a stunning photo on her Instagram, capturing a radiant moment with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri on the night of the event.
She captioned the post: “Thank you to @kering_official and @festivaldecannes for the incredible honor! All my love to @salmahayek and François-Henri for a beautiful evening ❤️.”
The hairstyle mishap drew mixed reactions. One observer noted, “She has a full wig on with approximately 2 inches of her natural hair left out around the perimeter.” Some speculated on changes over time, saying, “Her hair is thinner due to aging.”
Yet the conversation quickly turned supportive and affirming, “Many people nowadays wear wigs; not only celebrities, common people also wear wigs. They are now more comfortable and conventional than before. She looks fabulous!” One admirer shared, “She looks beautiful to me. She could be bald, and she would still be beautiful.”
Another chimed in, “It’s not her best wig, she has worn them for years. Lots of women have thin hair or hairlines. No shame in a good wig!” And with refreshing candor, someone added, “So she’s going bald and wearing a wig... Who cares? She still looks good.”
The compliments kept flowing, “She looks great. It’s very, very subtle, and 98% of actresses wear some type of hair extensions.” And finally, a reiteration of her enduring charm, “She would still be beautiful bald.”
Wig, weave, or natural hair—Nicole Kidman’s timeless beauty and captivating presence never fail to spark admiration, conversation, and genuine affection from fans around the globe.
