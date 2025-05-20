Nicole Kidman Shocks Everyone With Major Hair Mishap at Cannes 2025

The hairstyle mishap drew mixed reactions. One observer noted, “She has a full wig on with approximately 2 inches of her natural hair left out around the perimeter.” Some speculated on changes over time, saying, “Her hair is thinner due to aging.”

Yet the conversation quickly turned supportive and affirming, “Many people nowadays wear wigs; not only celebrities, common people also wear wigs. They are now more comfortable and conventional than before. She looks fabulous!” One admirer shared, “She looks beautiful to me. She could be bald, and she would still be beautiful.”

Another chimed in, “It’s not her best wig, she has worn them for years. Lots of women have thin hair or hairlines. No shame in a good wig!” And with refreshing candor, someone added, “So she’s going bald and wearing a wig... Who cares? She still looks good.”

The compliments kept flowing, “She looks great. It’s very, very subtle, and 98% of actresses wear some type of hair extensions.” And finally, a reiteration of her enduring charm, “She would still be beautiful bald.”

Wig, weave, or natural hair—Nicole Kidman’s timeless beauty and captivating presence never fail to spark admiration, conversation, and genuine affection from fans around the globe.