“So Disrespectful,” Meghan Markle Gets Slammed for Her Revealing Outfits During Africa Visit

For her recent visit to an African nation, Meghan Markle is facing backlash for her choice of attire. Throughout her stay, Meghan was seen wearing "revealing" dresses that many deemed inappropriate. Additionally, she referred to Nigeria as "My country" which sparked further debate.

Accompanied by Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex’s three-day stay in Nigeria was marked by frequent wardrobe changes. Her fashion choices, which included a variety of high-end brands like Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, and Johanna Ortiz, did not sit well with many observers. The total expenditure on her touch-ups, including jewelry and new clothes, reportedly neared a staggering £120,000 ($153,104).

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Meghan also received heat for referring to Nigeria as her country, revealing she is 43% Nigerian. The Duchess’s lavish spending on attire and accessories additionally drew criticism for being in stark contrast with Nigeria’s poverty situation, with over 112 million people living in poverty.

Sunday Alamba/Associated Press/East News

Many royal fans took to social media to express their views on Meghan’s dress choice during her tour. “Inappropriate dress where the culture is modesty and especially to meet school children,” commented a person. “So disrespectful,” added another. One also pointed out how the dresses were quite unusual for someone from a Royal family, “Really don’t think that you’d see any of the Royals wearing a backless dress on a tour. I’m surprised she has opted to wear it, as Nigeria is quite conservative dress-wise.”

