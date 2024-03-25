Breaking: Prince William and Kate Middleton Release a Moving Statement Amidst Cancer Battle

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, recently revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. Her grace and bravery are being praised by people worldwide. Now, the Royal couple has issued a public statement together and addressed the public and their sentiments.

Kate’s battle with cancer.

Kate, at 42 years old, bravely shared her health struggles with the world. She underwent surgery in January, initially believed to be for a non-serious condition. However, subsequent tests revealed a cancer diagnosis.

William and Catherine released a statement.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been deeply moved by the wave of support following the announcement of Kate’s health condition. A statement from Kensington Palace highlighted their appreciation for the kind words from people during this time. «The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message»