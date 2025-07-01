“Kate Would Never,” Jeff Bezos’ Wife Dragged for Copying Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress
Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is still making waves, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown was meant to be a fairytale moment, but online, people are pointing out how closely it resembles another famous royal wedding look. And while some praised the romance of the lace, others weren’t so sure, especially fans of Kate Middleton.
A dress meant to stun, but looks familiar.
Lauren walked down the aisle in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a high lace neckline, long sleeves, a row of delicate buttons, and a flowing train. It was a striking look; elegant, timeless, and clearly crafted to make a statement.
The dress gave off major princess vibes, and for some, that was the problem. It reminded people a little too much of the dress worn by Kate Middleton when she married Prince William in 2011, which has long been considered a modern royal classic.
The Internet quickly noticed the royal resemblance.
Online, fans of royal fashion were quick to draw comparisons. They pointed out the near-identical neckline, lace overlay, and even the silhouette, which mirrored Kate’s McQueen masterpiece.
Some even joked that it looked like a blend of Kate and Pippa Middleton’s wedding looks, with the top half reflecting Kate’s regal lace and the bottom hugging Lauren’s figure in a way that screamed Pippa’s now-famous bridesmaid gown.
The reactions were mixed. Some loved the gown and said it suited Lauren beautifully. But many weren’t convinced it stood on its own, and they weren’t shy about saying so.
Comments rolled in with lines like: “It’s nothing like Kate’s,” “Both dresses are absolutely beautiful, but Kate would never have worn anything so tight-fitting,” and “Ridiculous, the dress is nothing like Kate’s dress.” Whether they agreed or disagreed, one thing was clear: people had opinions.
Intentional tribute or just a cute coincidence, she was all smiles on her big day.
Was Lauren copying Kate’s dress, or just following a popular bridal trend? That’s up for debate. What’s undeniable is that Kate’s dress set a gold standard for lace gowns, and it’s influenced wedding fashion for over a decade.
Lauren’s look may have been a nod to royalty, or maybe she simply picked what she felt best in. Either way, when you’re marrying one of the richest men on earth in a gown like that, people are going to talk and compare.