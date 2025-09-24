My Brother Wants Half of Our Parents’ House, but I Was the One Who Cared for Them

“When Dad passed, Mom couldn’t manage on her own. So I moved in with her. For six years, I cooked, cleaned, handled the bills, and put my own career on hold. My brother kept promising he’d ‘help out someday,’ but that day never came.

When Mom died, the will left the house to both of us. I thought, Okay, maybe he’ll finally recognize the years I gave up to care for them. Nope. The first thing out of his mouth was, ‘So, when are we selling? I want my half.’

I told him I wasn’t ready. This was the home I’d cared for them in. It wasn’t just walls — it was six years of my life. He snapped back, ‘That was your choice. I didn’t ask you to do it.’

I was stunned. He got to live his life freely while I put mine on pause. Now he wants half, like it was equal sacrifice.

Last week, I got a letter from his lawyer. He’s serious.

I don’t know what hurts more — losing my parents, or realizing my brother sees their house as just cash on the table.

N.”