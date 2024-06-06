My Husband’s Mistress Came to Me With Her Baby; I Threw Them Out on the Street

Finding out your husband had an affair is a life-altering experience. But when the woman he had an affair with shows up at your door with their baby, the situation escalates to a whole new level. And that's exactly what happened in today's story.

My common law husband and I, 40f and 41m, have been together for 10 years and I consider those years to be very loving and happy, but apparently not for him since he had a side piece. I make furniture and make around €1M a year. My husband is a teacher. It goes without saying that I provide for us. I don’t ask what he does with his salary. We live way below our means however because we are both minimalists, but we have a big house, nice cars, and lots of art. Everything is mine, however.

Apparently, he met his side piece (f25) under false pretenses and told her that we were legally married, so he owned 1/2 my company and everything else I own. When she got pregnant, he started spending his salary on her (I wasn’t alarmed because I didn’t know what he did with his money). Now he is in Dubai on vacation and her lease on her apartment expired, so she just showed up at my door with her baby. She told me she was his girlfriend and that he was getting a divorce, so she might as well live in his house and I could live in a hotel because I could afford it. She didn’t have any money or home. She literally refused to step out, so I called the police and locked myself in the greenhouse. When the police came, she was literally unpacking the child’s clothes in the living area. They escorted her out. I was very shaken. Later I found out all the details I included above.

My husband’s mother thought I was a jerk for kicking out a little baby on the street. That was her only grandson. I used my money and power to control everything around me. But honestly, teachers make 60k a year so as I found out later, he gave her his salary. I can’t understand why she would be so homeless and destitute. She had big designer bags, a designer stroller, and Van Cleef& Arpels jewelry when she showed up at my home. But now I am a jerk?

"Pack his things and put them in the front yard when you know he’s landed and is on his way to the house, and let his mommy know to come get her cheating son from your house." Lower-Recover2011 / Reddit

"If your mother-in-law is so concerned about the baby, she can take them in." M***erhornet212 / Reddit

"Imagine going to someone else house and telling that person that they can go to live in a hotel. The level of audacity!" Stomach_Junior / Reddit

"Dump the guy and change your home locks. If he's on any of your accounts, kick him off. Cancel any joint credit cards, because you're obviously the one paying (how else could she have so much.) Time for you to MOVE on." Affectionate_Fig3621 / Reddit

"The mom sounded like she knew already, protect yourself and change locks and everything, he can go to his mom with her." Dresden_Mouse / Reddit

"You are not responsible for your husband's affair child, and the way she showed up and was expecting you to just leave is entitled and disrespectful." Significant_Gur5570 / Reddit

"I’m so pleased you are not married and own the property. You can disentangle him easily. Side piece needs to educate herself on basic family law. Bye to him and bye to her. I’m sorry for the heartbreak, though." Mjukplister / Reddit

"The audacity of her basically trying to kick you out, divorced or not (but not even married!), and just take over like it's her home. Talk about being entitled." No-Gene-4508 / Reddit

"Seek a restraining order and if you don't have them yet, get security cameras throughout the property ASAP. I would also consult a lawyer and start working on your separation/divorce. After all, if he told her he's getting a divorce, you might as well grant his wish, right?" virtualchoirboy / Reddit