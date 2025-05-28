I Refuse to Stay Married After My In-Laws Humiliated Me at a Family Gathering

The OP shared, “How do I navigate this? I don’t want to stay in a relationship with a family that is toxic. He has spoken with his family multiple times over the years about how they treat me, but nothing changes.

I work 3 jobs to support us, so I’m home a lot less than him and have a lot less spare time. Also, something I missed was that the birthday party was not hosted by me. It was at their house. I was a guest and had no obligation to do dishes. I definitely do fewer chores than he does due to my work schedule.”

The woman added an update soon after her initial post got published. She wrote, “I had a conversation with him this morning about his family having supervised visits with our son, and he wasn’t happy. He thinks I’m punishing his whole family for something a few of his family members did. I was super upset with the lack of support, again, and decided he was never going to make me or my feelings his priority and thought it’s best to leave.

Everything in the house belongs to me, but his parents paid our rent yesterday to help him without me knowing, so now I have to move out. He doesn’t think it’s healthy living in a house with someone he’s trying to ’get over’ so I’m currently trying to figure out how to save for another rental with first month’s rent and a deposit which is just under $1000 USD. It’s not small money for me, and I don’t have savings since everything I make/made goes into the home.

I know there will be a lot of drama soon with his family since I’ve made this decision, and if anyone is interested, I will provide updates.”