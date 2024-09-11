I Didn’t Tell My Husband’s Family I Spoke Their Language

Family and cultural differences can really complicate relationships. Our reader feels isolated by her husband’s family, who don’t like her and leave her out of family events. Things blew up at a gathering when her in-laws started insulting her in their native language. However, little did they know, she spoke their language too.

One of our readers dropped us a message.

Thanks for getting in touch with us! We’re really sorry this happened and want to share a few tips that might help you out.

Talk to your husband.

Explain how much his silence has hurt you. Let him know it’s important for him to stand up for you, even if that means having difficult conversations with his parents. If he refuses, you’ll need to decide whether you can live with his silence. You deserve to feel supported by your partner, so reflect on what you’re willing to accept and what you’re not.

Reconsider your relationship.

If your husband continues to stay silent when his family disrespects you, it’s a sign he may not be valuing or respecting you as he should. If you constantly feel unsupported, disrespected, or as though your needs aren’t being met, it may be worth considering divorce. Try to talk things through with him first, and consider couples therapy. However, if nothing changes, divorce could be a path to finding peace and respect.

Set clear boundaries.

You don’t have to tolerate being disrespected by his family. Set boundaries and consider taking a break from family gatherings or limiting interactions with them. Don’t feel obligated to stay in toxic environments where you’re treated poorly. Sometimes, the healthiest decision is to distance yourself from such people, even if they’re family.

Turn to others for support.

Have people around you who’ve got your back. This could be friends, family, or even a therapist. These people can listen to you vent, help you process your emotions, and give you advice on how to handle the situation. Dealing with in-laws who don’t respect you can hurt your self-esteem, so stay close to people who make you feel respected.