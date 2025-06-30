10 Times Delivery Drivers Walked Into Something They Weren’t Paid Enough For

Delivery drivers see it all — from heartwarming moments to downright bizarre encounters. But sometimes, they come across something so strange, awkward, or shocking that they wish they could erase the memory forever.

  • I had a delivery that took me way out into the woods. The paved road disappeared and turned into this narrow dirt path surrounded by trees. After a long drive, I reached this house in the middle of nowhere. I felt shivers down my spine. The yard was covered in porcelain dolls. I’m not exaggerating—there had to be over a hundred of them, all arranged in rows, facing the driveway like they were waiting for me. Some were nailed to fence posts. Others sat in little rocking chairs. And they all had their eyes open. I got out, walked up with the box, and felt every hair on my neck standing up. I practically jogged back to the truck.
  • Had a large order of pizzas going to a conference room of a hotel. Nothing too out of the ordinary, until I opened the door and approximately 500 pugs turn their heads simultaneously at the man who just brought in yummy smelling food to the Pug Owners Convention.
    © sirstanofhousedarsh / Reddit
  • I used to deliver offsite catering for a deli. Mostly chicken parm hot trays and 6′ heroes, that kinda thing. Well, it wasn’t unusual for people to send food to homes after funerals and such. One day I was sent to a funeral. It was a lot of food for a funeral. So I get to the house, and it is absolutely packed with beautiful people, and a good percentage of them are laughing by the pool. Most bizarre funeral I have ever seen. © jipsydude / Reddit
  • I delivered live orchids for a greenhouse as a part-time job. One place I went to was way off the main roads. I find the address and the driveway disappears into a forest, and it’s a good half a mile of gravel twists before I see the “house.” It’s dug into the side of a hill, looking over a private lake. Like there’s just a dark hallway going back into the dirt, no windows, no doors, no visible structure, just a concrete rectangular tunnel into darkness. The guy pokes his head out from a door that I swear was not there when I pulled up. About halfway down the tunnel, like he just popped out of the shadows and goes, “oh, hey there! I didn’t hear you pull up!” © GoliathBoneSnake / Reddit
  • Used to work for a small courier service — mostly meds and legal docs. One night, I’m dropping off an envelope at this guy’s apartment. Door’s cracked open, lights are red inside. Not dim-red. Like horror movie red. I knock, say, “Delivery for James.” From inside, I hear: “Come in. It’s feeding time.” Dead serious. I noped out so hard I nearly left skid marks in the hallway. Called dispatch and made them mark it undeliverable. Next day, the guy calls and goes, “Sorry about the Dracula vibe. I was setting up for my tarantula’s TikTok livestream.” © Machineabyss764 / Reddit
  • When I was 19 I was a pizza delivery driver. I had a couple of weird deliveries, but this one really freaked me out. At the time, I’m one of the few girl delivery drivers at this place, and I was working the closing shift. We get a last-minute delivery, and I was not looking forward to it. When I get there, it was in the middle of nowhere, and the last part of this driveway is extremely loose sand. I immediately backed up to where the gravel was and walked the rest of the way. The guy was waiting on the porch and when we were exchanging the money I heard something rustling behind me but didn’t see anything when I looked. When I turned back around, the guy was looking past me while shaking his head and making a kind of no/don’t signal with his hands. I got out of there as quick as I could. © pylrednavnaej / Reddit
  • I was making a delivery in a decent neighborhood. I parked and looked to my right and saw two goat statues on the roof of someone’s car. I thought it was weird but whatever. I deliver the food and go back to my car. As I start to drive off, the two goats stood up and walked around on the roof of the car. I busted out laughing because I just never expected it. I thought they were fake.
    © ravynmaxx / Reddit
  • I used to deliver mattresses. Part of the deal was we’d haul away the old one. Well, we delivered 3 new twin-size beds to a house, and they ask us to haul away the old ones. I used to not wear gloves because they would slip, so I bare hand this old twin onto my shoulder, pressing it to the side of my face like normal. Turns out she had some bed-wetters. I sighed heavily and mentally counted down the days to quitting the job. © Ozzimo / Reddit
  • Guy ordered Little Caesars breadsticks from less than a mile away. He literally had trip wires on every step. It’s like he either wanted someone to get hurt or use it for his ring video to post online.
    © Weary-Writer758 / Reddit
  • Worked for a popular fast sandwich delivery place in 2014. I pull up to a nice house in a nice subdivision at night. While walking up, I see these weird stick and yarn things hanging from a tree, like from The Blair Witch Project. I knock. And a guy wearing these bunched up golden pants with no shirt answers. “You shouldn’t be here” says the man from behind his door. I nope out. While leaving, I see an orange taxi suspiciously parked. I get back to the store and tell my co-workers. Then the taxi pulls up and explains that his uncle is ill and this is their way of checking up on him.
    © ryanhov33 / Reddit

Being a delivery driver isn’t just about dropping off packages — it’s about navigating the unexpected. These unforgettable stories show just how wild and unpredictable the job can be, and why some moments are better left unseen.

