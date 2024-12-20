12 Exes Who Made Life Seem Like a Dramatic Episode From a Soap Opera

Relationships
12 hours ago

Breaking up is never easy. For some, the separation happens gradually, with time creating distance, while for others, an unforeseen event or heartbreaking discovery cuts the relationship short. Each journey is unique, yet these people have courageously reflected on the defining moments that ended their relationships, opening up to share their stories with a vast online audience.

  • I had been dating this guy for almost a year. Besides the usual relationship problems—jealousy, talking to exes, etc.—everything seemed normal. He and his daughter lived with his dad in a big, fancy two-story house. His dad worked a lot and made really good money. I definitely would have considered them upper class.
    Anyway, my ex supposedly had a full-time job with hours that varied, but he’d go in almost every day. He would always tell me about his day, his work—typical stuff.
    One day, I got a disturbing call from my parents, saying they were worried about me. They told me they had seen my ex, who was supposedly at work at the time, standing in the median of a busy intersection. He had a sign and was begging people for money.
    I eventually found out that he had been doing that for years, had never had a job the entire time we were together, and was just lazy. I was shocked at the time, but now, looking back, I realize I missed the warning signs. © lithium99 / Reddit
  • I always suspected something because he liked all her posts on Facebook but barely liked mine anymore. But maybe it was just the algorithm, right? I rationalized it.
    Then, during a get-together with our friends, my stomach dropped when I saw her walk in the door. I held it together for about three hours, but I couldn’t help noticing how their faces lit up when they talked to each other. I went to the bathroom to throw up and pull myself back together. I thought I was overreacting, seeing things that weren’t there—just anxiety from my last relationship, which ended with him cheating.
    I spent an hour in there crying, and he didn’t even check on me. I finally came out and didn’t see either of them. I don’t know what compelled me, but I went looking for them. And there they were, standing close together. Neither of them even looked at me. They just stopped and stared at the wall like I wasn’t there. They said nothing.
    He denied it until the day I blocked him. He said she was sad, and he was just being there for her. I wanted to say that I needed him to be there for me, but… there was no point. There was no rational thought in his words. He was just saying whatever he thought would be easiest to end the conversation. It didn’t matter what I said because he didn’t care.
    Even his friends admitted it. And now she’s his girlfriend, and I’ve never been able to love since. © celaeya / Reddit
  • She was in contact with my ex-wife and plotting to help her get custody of my two sons. I had full custody and a permanent restraining order against my ex-wife. She was taking photos of us and sending them to my ex-wife.
    I ended up hiring a private investigator to ensure this woman left the state and went back to her mom’s house halfway across the country. Come to find out, she was married and hiding from her husband. She had even been going to court to change her last name to stay hidden from her ex-husbands. © airbornedoc1 / Reddit
  • He lied about being in another country, sending me old pictures and videos to keep up the lie, so he could invite his ex to live with him not ten minutes from my house. She had apparently been told they were soon going to get engaged. © ThrowRA-olivesgrow / Reddit
  • We were engaged, and he had been acting weird, so I went through his phone and found that he had been messaging women on Discord, telling them how horrible I am and how wonderful he is. © Apart-Alternative-42 / Reddit
  • He took a girl I shouldn’t have been worried about on a trip to Europe! Then, when I left him, he still had her visit him. A few months later, he was mad and asking why I was overreacting and cutting contact with him—lol.
    Years later, he reached out and asked to do business with my dad (who is a very successful businessman). I told him I’d let my dad know. That was three years ago—lol. © Sepined / Reddit
  • She knew we were tight on money after she moved in with me and needed to find a job urgently. She claimed to be applying for jobs all the time but didn’t want me to look over her resume or application letters.
    Months later, I discovered she had never applied to any jobs because she was afraid of rejection. © Th3_Accountant / Reddit
  • She lied about her age. It was college. I was 24, and she said she was 26 (we weren’t dating at the time). We started dating, and a couple of weird things happened that, in hindsight, were clues I ignored:
    Her senior pictures had a pretty outdated '90s vibe.
    She never let me see her ID.
    Eventually, I googled her out of curiosity. Turns out she was 31. While her age wasn’t inherently a problem, lying about it certainly was. © Easy-Wish-2143 / Reddit
  • She didn’t pay the rent. I got upset with her and asked if she could pay it (I had already given her my portion to send to the landlord). She said she had.
    A few days later, I got a message from the landlord asking for the rest of the rent. She still hadn’t paid it all. I finally spoke to the landlord myself and had to take money out of my savings to cover the rent.
    After getting the exact amount from the landlord and doing the math, I found out she not only didn’t pay the rent and lied about it, then paid only part of it and lied again, but she also pocketed $50 of the rent money I had given her to send to the landlord.
    By that point, I already had one foot out the door of the relationship, but this was what made me actively start looking for other places to live. © Keeshberger16 / Reddit
  • She was talking to a guy in another state and decided she liked him better. He was coming to see her, and that’s when I found out about him. She basically told me he wouldn’t be happy to see me around and to go away.
    Well, the joke was on her because he came to tell her he had found someone at home and was breaking up with her. After he left, she decided to come crawling back to me, and as much as I wanted to get back with her, I just couldn’t trust her. © TraditionalTackle1 / Reddit
  • The first girlfriend I had wanted us to run each other’s credit to make sure we were financially compatible. I said, "Sure." So, she signed up for her credit report, and I signed up for mine. She gave me a PDF copy of her Experian report, and it looked good. It ticked the box of being "fiscally responsible."
    A few weeks later, I overheard her talking to two different collection agencies. I wondered why she would be doing that if her credit score was over 780. I confronted her about it, and she admitted that she had doctored the credit report because she liked me and actually had horrible credit.
    I told her I would have stayed with her if she had been making an effort to clean up her financial past, but I couldn’t overlook the lying. © Unknown author / Reddit

While we spend much of our lives surrounded by family, there are often hidden truths that remain undiscovered, capable of surprising us or even altering our paths. In this piece, people share their most shocking family revelations—stories that left them utterly stunned and questioning everything they thought they knew.

Preview photo credit lithium99 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads