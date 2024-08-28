15+ Guests Who Are Unlikely to Receive Another Invitation Any Time Soon

day ago

It’s not always possible to put a polite smile on your face when you see guests behaving, to put it mildly, not in a very decent manner. They can criticize the interior, or get into the fridge without permission, or eat all the food that has been prepared for several days ahead. So, the hosts would rather want to hug these visitors by the shoulders, gently escort them to the front door and never open it to them again.

  • A classmate and her boyfriend came to visit me once. She is a normal girl, but he has been obviously bitten by something in childhood. He insulted my parents, commented on the furniture in the sarcastic voice, took books out of the shelves and started reading them aloud in a mocking tone.
    I took the books away from him and asked what was going on. I didn't get an answer. When my parents asked me where my friend found this miracle guy and what keeps them together, I only made a helpless gesture. Of course, we never crossed paths with him again, but I still have questions for that guy. © Freedom / ADME
  • My fiancée and I have a cat that we love very much. I must admit that we spoiled him a lot from the beginning, especially in terms of food. Now this cheeky face is always there when you eat something and touches you with his paws to get some treats.
    Recently, my sister and her son moved to our city and temporarily stayed with us. And they immediately started to offend our cat. They don't like that he sleeps on the sofa, that he begs for food, or that he makes noise at night.
    My sister says we should send him to a shelter for a while. An indoor cat? To stay in a cage? I mean, that's a lot of stress. I told her directly that I am glad that she and her son paid us a visit, but I didn't invite them, and that they are welcomed here, but I will not let them hurt the cat.
    So now my sister walks around with an unhappy face and complains to our mum. And I'm on the verge of losing my nerve, as well as my fiancée. If you don't like it - pack your things and go rent a place on your own. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My cousin brought up her eldest son, as she called it, according to a special system. When they came to visit, it was like a nightmare. The child ran around the house, climbing on cupboards and bedside tables. Once he ate a box of chocolates hidden in the cupboard, another time he stole coins from my piggy bank. He could take a piece of bread from the table and crumble it into small pieces in all the rooms.
    To all our complaints, the cousin smiled sweetly and replied that you should not forbid the child in anything and, of course, not shout at him. One day she said that her son behaves like this because he is bored. So, why don't I let him play on my laptop, because theirs is broken? After I refused and pointed out that if the child is bored while visiting us, he could stay at home with his grandmother, my cousin got offended and didn't visit us for a few years. © Zverushka / ADME
  • I had a friend who, for an unspecified reason, was evicted from the home which she shared with her sister and brother-in-law. She phoned me in panic, saying she only needed a place to stay for 2 weeks. I agreed with stipulations that she wouldn't feed my Chihuahua with people's food and wouldn't let my cat out.
    And after a while, I noticed that the dog started begging me for the food I was eating, even though he hadn't done it before. I asked my friend if she gave food to the dog. And then she confessed that she had given him cheese as the dog seemed hungry. But since my dog is dairy intolerant, he became very constipated.
    I had to take him to the vet, pay for the surgery, and buy medicine. All this cost me a lot of money. So I freaked out, packed up all her stuff and told her to get out. She refused to leave, and the police escorted her out. Later I learned that her sister had kicked her out because she had tried to seduce her husband. © Rueben Weissman / Quora
  • My family was very poor. The only thing that saved us from hunger was our vegetable garden. We cooked vegetable soups at home and ate them with garlic. We baked simple flatbread.
    And I was a hospitable, naive girl. And when my "friends" paid me a visit, I would immediately invite them to have some food.
    One day they came again, and a girl who wasn't skinny at all said, "We've come to eat." I said, "Sorry, there's nothing in the fridge." Only then I realized why they were actually coming to my place and stopped inviting anyone. © HappyMamaMia / Pikabu
  • Went to the shop to buy some groceries and saw a family of 3 standing by the entrance door to our building. The husband was calling the intercom, and the woman was calling on the phone. But apparently no one was picking up. The woman said, "Jerks! I know they are at home." And they left.
    I've lived in this house for a long time, and I know the people this company tried to visit. They've been friends with my neighbors for years, and lately have started paying them a visit very often. Every weekend they were there. They wouldn't bring anything with them - no drinks, no food. But they liked to eat well.
    And then they would stay at their place for a long time, expecting to be entertained. The neighbor told me that her husband got mad one day and said, "Let's not let them in. Turn off the phone, turn off the intercom. We'll sit quietly and pretend we're not at home." © Phbntkm6 / Pikabu
  • When we invite the family and friends to a get-together, the parents, as a rule, leave early, and the young people stay for an afterparty. This is when the real fun begins, and we sometimes party till morning. And every time we have this dialog with my mother-in-law:
    - We need to clear the table and do the dishes, I'll help you.
    - You don't have to clean anything, we're still partying.
    - I'll just collect dirty dishes and wash them.
    She starts collecting dishes, putting salads and snacks into one plate, which pisses me off. And the guests, seeing that the table is being cleaned up, start leaving, and I have to explain to the guests that the party still goes on. I tried to ask my mother-in-law not to do that, and my husband tried to do that too - to no avail. And last year, I finally snapped at her. I felt bad afterwards, but she finally stopped doing that. © GiantMara / Pikabu
  • Both my mother and mother-in-law consider themselves exceptional guests. Every time, I hear the same thing:
    - Everyone is invited at 5 p.m.
    - I'll come at 1 p.m. to help you.
    - No, thank you.
    - But I want to!
    - I don't.
    They get offended every time because I can't appreciate their good intentions to stand in my way for half a day. I ended up inviting them 3 hours after the intended beginning of the party. So now they arrive with the first guests. They purse their lips, of course, but at least I don't have to waste time on useless conversations. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I invited my sister and her son to spend her vacation in my country house. We could relax, have barbeque parties, walk in the woods, and swim in the river. And she said she'd come if all her demands were met. Her child has a leg injury, so during their presence no one is allowed to swim, jump on the trampoline and play outdoor games.
    And since the well at our country house doesn't have much water, they should have priority in taking a shower and use as much water as they want, and it doesn't matter if the rest of us don't have enough water for a shower. We also can't make noise while they sleep, even if they sleep till lunch... Anyway, I hope my sister won't accept my invitation after all. © Mum Darling / ADME
  • I had my husband’s family over for Thanksgiving dinner. My sister-in-law brought her toddler twins. At the dinner table, she let them crawl across the large table and one of them put their hands in a bowl of mashed potatoes! Sister-in-law puts a huge smile on her face and says, “Aren’t they cute?” as she looked around at everyone. We all were in shock and you could hear a pin drop! © Nance / Quora
  • My sister bought a very expensive doll for my daughter. It was one of those dolls that can talk, pee in her diaper, eat, practically balance my checkbook, etc. Very expensive and it was a hot toy at the time. All the little girls wanted one. My daughter was so excited on Christmas day when she got it and showed it off to her little friends.
    A couple of days after Christmas, my friend Linda came over and brought her son, who was just a couple of years older than my daughter. We were exchanging gifts and my daughter wanted to show off her new toy, so she brought it out to show the son. Who promptly broke it. My daughter was crushed.
    Linda laughed it off and said something along the lines of “boys will be boys” and “you need to get another one for her” and my favorite line “they just don’t make toys like they used to.” Never offered to pay for it or at least repair it. Needless to say, I didn’t speak to Linda after that episode. I did end up getting another doll for my daughter since the one the boy broke was deemed “unrepairable.” © Brenda Mills / Quora
  • My son had a friend over; he was 10 at the time. They were playing video games in his room. I opened the door to see if they wanted some lunch and saw sunflower seeds all over the floor, the bed and the TV stand.
    At first, I thought my son or his friend had spilled the bag, but then I actually picked one up off the floor. They were wet, sucked on, chewed up casings of the sunflower seeds! His friend was eating the seeds and spitting the shells all over his room! Talk about jaw hitting the floor!
    I looked at that kid and asked, “Do you spit those on the floor in your house?” He said no. So I replied, “So, don't be spitting on my floor? Now, pick every single one of them up and clean the TV stand! We don't spit inside, and we certainly don't spit chewed up food all over!” © Jill / Quora
  • Every time my mother-in-law came to visit, she blamed me for the poorly cleaned windows. She had a thing for it. It came to the point that before her arrival, I cleaned even clean windows, but she was still unhappy. I got fed up with it.
    Before her next visit, I asked my husband to clean the windows. He cleaned the windows properly, and when his mother started to say that our windows were dirty, he had a fight with her. She hasn't criticized anything ever since. © vOlga3110 / Pikabu
  • Once we celebrated my birthday in a cafe. The party there ended at 1 a.m., and we offered those who wished to continue the party to spend another hour or 2 at our house. In the end, all the guests left by 3, and my friend suddenly said that she would not go home, because her mum was asleep, and she didn't want to wake her up until morning. So, she would leave my house at 7 a.m.
    She assumed that I either had to stay up with her until 7 or get up early in the morning and close the doors. Okay, so I suggested we go to bed. And then my friend declared that she wouldn't go to bed because "she can't sleep in someone else's house." So, I left her in the kitchen with the guest sofa at her disposal and went to bed, and in the morning I got up and walked her to the door. © Lily was here / ADME
  • A childhood friend of my husband came to visit us once. It turned out that he really liked to talk. He would keep on talking about something for a long, long time. When he was about to leave, he gets up from the table, but keeps talking, talking, talking.
    We were tired, but at some point our dog couldn't stand it, came up to this friend and coughed on his leg. That's when he went home. © Tatyana Zaripova / ADME
  • When I was about 8 years old, my mum's friend and her family came to visit us. This friend has 2 daughters - a year older than me and 4 years younger. The husband of this friend, while the women were chatting, went to the shop and bought ice cream for his daughters, but not for me. And so I was sitting and watching the girls eating this ice cream... I didn't cry or complain, but my mother still can't forgive this man for that story. © Kharibda / Pikabu
  • My neighbor and I worked in the same place. Once we had a party at work, when suddenly she said, "Let's go to Nataly's and continue to party there." Nataly is me.
    When the situation happened again, my patience ran out. I asked her, "Why are you inviting people to my place, not to your place?" And she said on the blue eye, "I have a mother at home, and you don't." I never let that happen again. © user6254164 / Pikabu
  • A friend came to visit me with her new boyfriend. He excused himself to the loo, but ran out of there a minute later, shouting, "Pack up! "We're leaving, nightmare, horror!" They left, and I couldn't understand a thing, until my friend texted me, "Next time, please hide your pads, remove them from the washing machine, because Sam doesn't like to look at such things." What?! © Overheard / Ideer

Bonus: sometimes hosts don't behave in the best way either.

  • I live in my own house in a small town, and my sister lives in the apartment in the city. The other day I came to visit her and stayed overnight. Before going to bed, I went to take a bath. But my sister didn't warn me that I couldn't use the shower because the shower head was broken.
    So, I turned on the shower and flooded the floor. While I was wiping up the floor, the neighbors from downstairs started knocking on the door because the water started dripping from their ceiling. And then I hear my sister's voice, saying, "I'm so sorry, my sister is from a small town, she doesn't know how to use a modern shower, so she flooded you by accident."
    I was very offended. Why trying to make excuses for herself by humiliating others? © Overheard / Ideer

And here are some tips of how to make your home comfortable for your welcomed guests.

