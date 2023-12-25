15 Must-Read Stories With Endings You Would Never Guess

Deborah Brett
23 hours ago
Look on ebay - you can find them way cheaper second hand. Tell your kid that if she keeps playing for 3 years, you will buy her a better one.
Reply
Welcome to a journey like no other—a curated collection of narratives that defy expectations and leave you in awe. We invite you to explore a land where the predictable takes a backseat, and the unimaginable unfolds with each turn of the page.
These tales have challenged your expectations and reminded you of the infinite possibilities of storytelling. The unpredictability of these narratives serves as proof of the limitless potential of human imagination, leaving you with a lasting sense of wonder.