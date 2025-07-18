I Want to Be Child-Free Because Kids Are Expensive, and My Husband’s True Colors Terrified Me

Yesterday, I found something that completely rattled me. While packing his bag, I noticed a letter tucked inside that wasn’t mine. It was from his workplace, and as I read it, my heart sank. It was about child-related compensation; the benefits were massive. My husband and I had made it clear that raising children wasn’t an option for us, but seeing this letter, I suddenly felt like everything I thought we were building together was being challenged.

I couldn’t understand it. All this time, we’ve agreed on one thing, and now, it feels like he’s considering a completely different path—one he hadn’t even mentioned. When I confronted him about it, he dismissed it, but I can’t shake the feeling that something has shifted beneath the surface.

Am I overreacting? Should I confront him, or wait until he brings it up? I feel like there’s a lot more to this than just a paycheck or a simple admiration for his coworker.

I need advice.

Sincerely,

Avery