I Sent My 90-Year-Old MIL to a Nursing Home—Her Revenge Was Cruel
Emma cared for her 90-year-old mother-in-law as if she were her own mother. But dealing with her own health problems made it harder and harder until the family finally had to make the tough decision to move her into a nursing home. What Emma never imagined was that behind her back, her MIL had made a decision that would lead to a real family conflict.
She took care of her MIL despite her own health condition
Dear Bright Side,
For 5 years, I cared for my 90 yo MIL, making sure she never felt lonely after FIL passed away. Despite our efforts, nothing worked. I have health problems, and I was exhausted from doing everything on my own during my free time.We decided to send her to a nursing home. She shook her head, saying, “I never thought it would come to this.” My husband stayed silent.
But her MIL had other plans
A week later, we froze when we discovered that her sister’s family had taken her in, and she planned to leave her inheritance to them. After all we’d done, it felt like a betrayal. I had sacrificed so much, but now she treated us like strangers. I wanted to care for myself, too. Was I wrong?
Emma
Thank you for writing to us and sharing your story. Your frustration and feelings are completely valid, and you’re not alone: family conflicts are more common than you might think. Here are a few tips that may help you cope with this situation.
Stop taking this on as your burden
- You cared for her for 5 years, and that’s more than most people would ever do. At this point, your husband needs to step up, she’s his mom, not your lifelong responsibility. Hand over the emotional and logistical load.
Don’t tie yourself to her inheritance
- We know it stings (because after all you did, it feels like a slap in the face), but inheritance is not “payment” for caregiving. People change their wills for all sorts of reasons, and if she wants to reward the sister’s family, let her. Your worth is not defined by a bank account you may or may not have access to one day.
Focus on your health now
- You were running on empty, and your body was already telling you it was too much. Use this as your moment to rebuild. Rest, get medical support, and pour into yourself the way you’ve been pouring into everyone else.
Let the new “favorites” carry the load
- If her sister’s family wants to be the heroes, great, let them. Don’t chase her approval anymore. Step back and let her get what she thinks she wants. You’ll be better off for it.
Talk openly with your husband
- This situation is unfair to you, but also awkward for him. Make it clear that from now on, you are choosing yourself first, and any decisions about his mom are his responsibility. No more silent expectations.
Don’t let bitterness eat you alive
- She made her choice, and it was hurtful. But holding onto that anger will only drag you down. Acknowledge it, feel it, and then release it so it doesn’t define your future.
Caring for a family member can be rewarding but also exhausting and complicated. Even when we give our all, things don’t always turn out as hoped, like in this story, where this woman’s efforts weren’t recognized and her mother acted behind her back.