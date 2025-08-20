I Saved for My Dad’s Surgery — but My Mom Took It, Her Reason Is Unforgivable

Hello Bright Side,



I spent 2 years saving for my dad’s knee surgery. When I went to withdraw the money, only $150 was left. Panicked, I rushed home and asked my mom. She casually said, “It’s gone.” I froze. “Where did it go?” Slightly annoyed, she replied, “I used it to pay off my debts.”

It turns out, my mom had been borrowing money to maintain her “fancy” lifestyle. I was furious at how inconsiderate she was. She knew we couldn’t afford this anymore, especially after Dad went bankrupt.



I’m in shock and really don’t know what to do. Do you have any suggestions for me?