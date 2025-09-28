I Said No to Covering Every Meal for My Son-in-Law’s Kids — He Took It Way Too Personally

Without missing a beat, he throws down the spatula, wipes his hands on a towel like he’s in some drama, and goes, “Oh, I wouldn’t want anyone thinking only your precious granddaughter deserves to eat around here. So I figured, why not cook for everybody and prove the point?” Totally over the top, super passive-aggressive.

I’ll admit, the food was great, and there was plenty of it (I still have some of the leftovers). But when they all left, my kitchen was trashed. Pans everywhere, splatters on the stove, counters sticky. He barely lifted a finger to clean. And as he was walking out, he just slapped the spare key down on the counter, didn’t say much else, and left like it was some big mic-drop moment.

Now he barely says a word to me. My daughter is stuck in the middle, trying to calm things down, but she looks just as fed up as I feel. I don’t know how to patch this up without either completely backing down or making the whole situation worse.

Signed,

Ruby