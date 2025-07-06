My Boss Approved My Maternity Leave — But I Realized It Was a Trap

Hi Bright Side,

When I told my boss I was pregnant, he smiled and said, “Congrats! Take leave anytime.” So I requested 12 weeks of paid maternity leave—it was approved in writing, and I felt relieved knowing I had support.

But a month later, I checked my payslip and froze. It said zero. No paycheck, no explanation. I panicked and called my boss, thinking it was a mistake. That’s when he told me, “Oh, I told HR you chose unpaid leave to support the team’s budget goals.”

He never discussed this with me. When I pushed back, he shrugged and said, “I mean, you’re not working—why should you earn full pay? We need to reward the people picking up your slack.”